3 Highest-Paying Jobs of 2021 That Can Make You Rich

The effects of Covid-19 on businesses have been negative in most industries. However, some sectors saw impressive growth in the midst of this turbulence. Discover three professions that are likely to bring a hefty income in 2021.

The pandemic and ensuring lockdowns have spurred digitization across the world. Today, more and more companies are adopting hybrid or virtual models of work, and technical skills are in particularly high demand. However, they should also be combined with strong communication abilities, as employees now exchange information remotely. There are a plethora of new fascinating opportunities. Here are some of the most promising fields.

Data Scientist

Unsurprisingly, IT-related jobs are now the most attractive. Companies need to collect, structure, and protect vast amounts of data. And they are willing to pay a lot for these services.

Different studies confirm that the job of a data scientist could be the hottest position of the 21st century. It tops most ratings of the highest paying jobs. Now, the global pandemic has only reinforced its appeal. So, what do data scientists do?

These professionals are responsible for the analysis of information. They apply various statistical methods and implement machine learning technologies. In a nutshell, they help businesses make the right decisions based on the data available. To become an eligible candidate, one needs a solid background in programming. This must be combined with extensive knowledge of SQL, Microsoft Excel, etc.

Machine learning is another important element. It concerns the use of artificial intelligence to teach systems to analyze data by themselves without additional programming. Deep learning, on the other hand, allows machines enriched with AI to imitate the work of the human brain. These systems can detect objects, recognize speech, translate languages, and make decisions independently. Finally, a data scientist needs to be knowledgeable about programming frameworks like Apache Hive, Pig, Spark, etc.

Online Trader

In 2020, while millions of consumers were confined to their houses and apartments, online brokers saw a massive influx of clientele. More and more people in India are learning to make money online from the comfort of their homes or even on the go. They may work in the largest financial market using a laptop, a tablet, or a smartphone. All they need is knowledge of trends, technical skills and a sharp foresight.

The popularity of Forex trading, stocks and derivatives has surged, which is hardly surprising. While conventional employment opportunities were vanishing throughout 2020, residents were actively seeking alternative ways to earn a living. Successful online traders are their own bosses.

With a solid strategy, they can achieve a 10% monthly return on capital. In addition, there is no supervisor breathing down your neck. There are no reports to send or annoying coworkers to tolerate, either. Finally, thanks to international brokers like Forextime, entry is extremely affordable. Anyone can open a CFD trading account in India and learn the art of lucrative trades.

Product Manager

Product managers will always be in high demand as companies need to develop new products and promote them. Their performance defines the success of new projects — they are the brains behind product strategies. If computers are not your thing, why not take up product management?

In terms of skills, professionals need a profound knowledge of their industry and competition. They must be able to think strategically and analyze large amounts of data. Without accurate evaluation of market trends and consumer behavior, one may not develop a product that will bring value to customers and contribute to the bottom line for years.

Software teams have their own product managers, too. However, even in this case, these experts do not have to know any programming languages. Their purpose is to guide the collaborative effort. They provide the direction for designers and developers.

The necessary skills may be acquired through a specialized product management training, an MBA program, or on-the-job learning. The letter is the slowest path that begins from a junior product management role.

The Bottom Line

Each of these jobs requires a special set of professional skills. While online traders can study using free online resources and guidance from their brokers, data scientists and product managers need a more structured and formalized approach that includes a few years of learning. Success does not always come easy. However, with the right mindset and skills, you can land a dream job that will make you wealthy. Eventually, it may allow you to become your own boss.