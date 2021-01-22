FAU-G records over 4M pre-registrations ahead of launch on January 26

FAU-G stands for ‘Fearless and United Guards’ and is a ‘Made in India’ game that is all set to replace the demand for popular Chinese game, PUBG Mobile after it was banned by the Indian government. The action game will officially be launched on January 26, 2021, after months of wait and delay.

According to recent reports, FAU-G has recorded over 4 million pre-registrations ahead of official launch as confirmed by Bengaluru-based game developer, nCore Games through IGN India.

FAU-G was announced back in September 2020, soon after the ban of PUBG Mobile from the Indian market. The ban was definitely a setback for Indian gamers who apparently loved the game but soon that demand was catered to by a Made in India gaming developer, nCore Games that announced Fearless and United Guards, an action game that pays tribute to India’s armed forces.

Reports also reveal that over one million pre-registrations were recorded within the first 24 hours of the game on Google Play Store and only in another month and a half, the numbers quadrupled. Pre-registrations of the game began in November last year but only on Google Play Store for mid-ranged and high-end Android devices. The pre-registrations have not yet initiated for iOS devices, according to a report by Financial Express.

In an announcement, the game developer estimated that the number of pre-registrations can cross the five million mark before the official launch. However, the game is all set to make a bang in the Indian market after months of hype and users will be able to download the game on 26th of January, 2021 on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

PUBG Mobile ban from the Indian market was nothing less than a heartbreak for players across the nation. In terms of analysts, India was one of the biggest markets for the Chinese game developer because of the market depth and population. It was only because of PUBG Mobile’s ban that investors from all across the globe turned their heads to witness the potential market that India was for the gaming industry.

FAU-G was hyped because of its homegrown roots as PUBG Mobile was banned because of national security threats. The indigenous game, Fearless and United Guards will step players into the shoes of a special unit of FAU-G commandoes on patrol around the LAC – Line of Actual Control.

According to a report by Financial Express, it is also confirmed that FAU-G will initially not have a Battle Royale mode like PUBG Mobile had but the feature will soon be introduced in the game. As of now, the Indian market is desperately waiting to see if FAU-G can truly replace PUBG Mobile or can it be even better than its banned competitor.

Save the date to download FAU-G: 26th January 2021 – Republic Day.