DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) and ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) today announced a collaboration in which DISH will begin marketing, selling, and installing ADT smart home security solutions.

DISH Network is a connectivity firm with more than 20 million pay-TV and cellular subscribers. Customers of DISH will have access to ADT devices and services, which will be offered and installed by DISH’s nationwide network of smart home experts. OnTech Smart Services, a DISH company, will also be a provider of ADT security products and services installation.

“Our relationship with DISH greatly expands ADT’s reach, allowing us to offer more innovative smart home security solutions to millions of current and future subscribers,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT. “This complementary partnership with an industry leader provides ADT with another avenue to grow its subscriber base”. This year, Americans will spend more time at home than ever before, with entertainment, knowledge, and their families’ safety at the forefront of their minds”. Said Brian Neylon, EVP and Group President of DISH TV. “We’re always searching for ways to add value for our consumers. And, ADT’s home security products and services are the ideal complements to DISH and OnTech’s current smart home and entertainment technology offerings.”

Following Google’s $450 million equity investment in ADT in September 2020, robust residential demand patterns in the second half of 2020 and into early 2021, and the newly announced cooperation with Ackerman Security Systems, ADT’s enhanced growth trajectory continues..

ADT Inc. is a security company.

ADT is a prominent provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions, with over 300 locations. Nine of which are owned and operated in monitoring centres. And the largest network of security experts in the United States serving consumer and commercial customers. For home, small businesses, and larger commercial customers, the company offers a variety of lifestyle-driven solutions professionally installed. Do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based options. Visit www.adt.com for additional information, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Smart Services by OnTech

OnTech Smart Services is one of the largest smart home service providers in the United States, launched in 2019. Its nationwide service combines an organised workforce of over 8,000 skilled technicians. Smart home gadgets from leading brands, and award-winning customer service to make smart home technology accessible to anybody. OnTech’s objective to link people and things is its sole motivation. Visit OnTechSmartServices.com for more information.

DISH Network Information

DISH Network Corporation is a provider of internet services. It has been a disruptive force for consumers since 1980, encouraging innovation and value. With its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of subscribers through its subsidiaries. Through the acquisition of Boost Mobile in 2020, the firm became a countrywide wireless carrier in the United States. DISH continues to lead the way in wireless, launching the first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G internet network in the country. The Fortune 250 firm DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is based in the United States.