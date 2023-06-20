Do Kwon jailed for 4 months for Fake Passport Usage in Montenegro

The co-founder of Terra Do Kwon has been jailed for 4 months term in Montenegro for his involvement in the use of counterfeit passports. The news has sent shockwaves through the blockchain community, as Kwon has been a prominent figure in the industry and an advocate for decentralized finance. The incident raises concerns about the ethical conduct of influential individuals within the cryptocurrency sphere.

The court has issued a verdict sentencing Do Kwon to a period of 122 days in prison. The defendant has a limited timeframe of 8 days to initiate an appeal against the decision.

Do Kwon Convicted of Counterfeit Passport Usage: Montenegrin Court’s Verdict

As per the ruling of the Montenegrin court, Do Kwon, who is also recognized as Kwon Do-Hyung, has been pronounced guilty of possessing and attempting to employ a forged passport. The court’s official statement explicitly mentions Kwon’s conviction on charges of document forgery, affirming the gravity of the offense. Under Montenegrin law enforcement, Kwon’s travel documents, comprising a Costa Rican passport, a Belgian passport, and two additional forms of identification, will be confiscated.

According to a court statement that has been translated, Kwon has been sentenced to four months in jail. The court took into account all relevant factors when deciding the severity of the sentence. Kwon has a period of eight days after receiving a written copy of the court’s judgment to file an appeal.

Montenegrin High Court Revokes Bail for Former Terraform Labs Executive

Following the grant of bail to Kwon, a former executive of Terraform Labs, with a specified sum of $435,000, the Montenegrin High Court decisively overturned the lower court’s bail decision on May 24, 2023. Marija Rakovic, a spokesperson for the court, directly communicated this official information to Bloomberg.

To date, Kwon has been held in Montenegro’s custody for a total of 88 days. Unless he lodges an appeal against the verdict, he is expected to serve an additional 122 days in prison. Reports suggest that Montenegro’s prisons are overcrowded and considered to be distressing. Meanwhile, both South Korea and the United States are actively seeking to establish an extradition treaty with Montenegro. They aim to bring Kwon back to face charges in their respective nations.

The news of Do Kwon being jailed for 4 months has significantly impacted Terra and the wider cryptocurrency community. The project’s value experienced a sharp decline following the revelation, with investors expressing concern about the ethical implications of its co-founder’s actions. The incident also raises questions about the credibility of individuals within the industry and the need for stricter regulations to ensure the integrity of blockchain-based platforms.

Do Kwon himself expressed remorse for his actions and acknowledged the consequences of his behavior. He apologized to the Terra community, investors, and partners for the negative impact caused by his personal actions. Kwon stated that he would use his time in jail for self-reflection and vowed to work towards regaining the trust of the community upon his release.

The conviction and Do Kwon jailed for 4 months, the co-founder of Terraform Labs, for using a counterfeit passport in Montenegro has sent shockwaves throughout the cryptocurrency community. This incident raises concerns about the ethical conduct of influential figures within the blockchain industry and emphasizes the need for transparency, accountability, and adherence to the law.

