Do not fall for the OTP Whatsapp Scam.

Save yourself from the Whatsapp Scams.

WhatsApp has gotten the crown of one of the most mainstream messaging service utilized by people over the globe. To such an extent, that the term itself has become an action word. Be that as it may, with developing innovation, come tricks, and protection issues.

The most scam trick hovering over the scam trends is one which includes hacking your WhatsApp account. A client will claim to be a companion of yours, and will send a text on Whatsapp expressing a type of crisis. Now and again, this may come from one of your fake companions’ fake number rather than the obscure one. The trickster will at that point approach you for an OTP, expressing that they have sent it to your accidentally. This is a warning. In the event that you go over this, don’t draw in or send in the OTP code, which is indeed, a code that gives access and confirms your WhatsApp account.

How to stay safe with Whatsapp account?

Once you share your OTP with the so called friend claiming an emergency, no one can help you get out of that fraud jive. It is like handling keys to the thief itself. Since the hacker will already have your account and the details, he won’t just have full access and control. With your details, he might even indulge your friends in Whatsapp scam.

When the question arises, what can I possibly do with this situation? Well the first and foremost thing you can do to avoid Whatsapp Scams is never to share your OTP with someone else. The next step to keep yourself safe and secure should be to turn on the two-factor authentication system. This will allow you to know if someone is trying to get in your account and you will be asked to confirm the action too.

Here’s how you can enable two-factor authentication on Whatsapp-