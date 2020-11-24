Surprising Uses For CBD Oil

Everyone knows that CBD is the most popular herbal extract in the world at the moment. Nothing can trump the benefits that come from the marijuana and hemp plants. There are simply too many to count. Most people use it for pain relief, others use it to manage their anxiety disorders and even depression.

Athletes use it to boost their recovery, help their sleep, and reduce inflammation at the same time. There’s a thing for everyone. However, there are also some surprising uses that most people don’t know about. You can click here to read more.

What is it exactly?

Before we dig deeper into the benefits and uses, we need to establish what CBD actually is. Everyone knows that when you smoke marijuana, you get high, feel good, you feel a bit sleepy, and you get the munchies. Well, the thing that’s responsible for getting you high is THC.

The thing that helps you feel better and happier is CBD. Almost all of the benefits that come from these kinds of oils are because of the cannabidiol. Of course, one can’t go without the other, so a 5 percent dosage of THC is present in every bottle.

That’s not enough to get you high, and it won’t interfere with anything that you’re doing. The cannabidiol interacts with free-flowing endocannabinoids in the body. There are CB1 and CB2 receptors, and the two compounds stick together. This creates a feeling of homeostasis in the body, which means that it’s in complete balance.

It can be used to treat alcohol withdrawal

This is an incredibly hot topic nowadays. Many people still consider CBD to be a drug, and they think that its involvement with alcohol or nicotine addiction will only make it worse. That’s a completely wrong way to look at things.

When you compare substances, you’ll find that coffee falls into the category of drugs. Yet, we all drink it every day. Some scientists are saying that sugar is a drug too. Cannabidiol should be thought of more like medicine rather than a drug.

Cannabidiol interacts with these neurotransmitters and doesn't allow them to release these hormones because of its anti-inflammatory properties. That's why if someone is considering going cold turkey on alcohol, taking a few drops every time, they feel like taking a sip will help them much more than merely fighting the battle with their own mind. When it comes to drinking and addiction problems, we all know that they affect the brain's neurotransmitters. When an alcoholic takes a sip of their favorite whisky, they feel a rush in their mind because a lot of feel-good hormones get released.

It helps with healing fractured bones

Life seemed much easier when we were kids. We fall down, get hurt, and feel nothing the next day. That all changes as we get older. The older we get, the harder it is for us to heal broken bones. Luckily, CBD can help in that area too.

Scientists have been studying the effect that CBD has on healing fractures, and the results are all positive. When you vape or when you rub oil on a place that needs healing, the cannabidiol blocks enzymes that break down the bones.

It also allows fatty acid amides to do their jobs and remodel the bones back to their original state. If you don’t want to feel pain, you can also take a few drops orally, and that will help you out significantly.

It helps people with schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a form of psychosis. As we mentioned above, cannabidiol doesn’t contain any psychoactive compounds. Most of the medications that exist for schizophrenia have tons of side effects.

CBD can do the same things as those medications, seeing that it has some antipsychotic properties. When you take it, it also makes you feel calmer and happier. This makes it less likely for patients to have an episode or lash out uncontrollably.

Seeing that CBD also helps out with anxiety, depression, insomnia, and ADHD, it wouldn’t be surprising if it gets massively used for psychotherapy. Most schizophrenic patients suffer from all of these things at the same time, and marijuana use might help them improve their cognition and treat their disease in a much better way.