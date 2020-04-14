Does CBD Oil Live Up To The Hype?

As with any new trend, it can be all too easy to get caught up in the hype and forget to look for legitimacy or facts. Trends come and go, leaving their impact on culture and society as a whole, while some come and go without leaving anything but a memory. So, which is CBD? Does it live up to the hype? Is it worth trying?

CBD is quite different from most trends in that it has something real to offer its users. The short answer? It does live up to the hype, and we’re going to take a closer look at why. CBD’s uses go far beyond the scope of one article, but we’ll take a look at some common uses and the studies that have been done to back up CBD’s effectiveness in humans.

CBD Is A Natural Compound

CBD is a naturally-occurring compound found in hemp, which is a strain of the Cannabis plant. This compound is just one of many cannabinoids that are found in Cannabis. Cannabinoids interact with our nervous system in very specific ways that help CBD to be so effective. The body’s Endocannabinoid system contains certain receptors that are designed to interact with those cannabinoids.

Since CBD is naturally-occurring, it often gets the “all-natural” label, which causes skepticism. Yes, CBD is “natural” in the sense that it’s extracted from a plant, but the extraction process is very specific and involves special methods. Some companies use a CO2 extraction method, which yields the purest CBD extract.

Other methods, like alcohol or olive oil extraction, are less effective and yield a product that’s slightly less pure.

The Hype

High-quality CBD products have been hyped up for their incredible health benefits. Is it all hype, though, or do these products actually have beneficial effects on the body?

CBD has been recognized for its effectiveness in helping with many ailments, including chronic pain, inflammation, seizures, acne, anxiety, and more. What does science have to say about this? According to this study, Cannabinoids show particular effectiveness in treating difficult to manage pain. Specific pain patterns are difficult to treat with OTC or prescription meds, but Cannabinoids show a particular affinity for managing all levels of pain.

CBD has even been shown to be effective in cancer patients, whose pain often exceeds that of normal circumstances. Treatments and the cancerous cells themselves can cause excruciating pain that medications simply can’t help. Cannabinoids, however, seem to affect the nervous system in just the right way so as to ease even the most intense pain.

What To Be Wary Of

As with any trend, even one that lives up to the hype, there are always things to be wary of. The CBD market has experienced plenty of growth in recent years, leading to new businesses forming up all over the country in response to growing demand and the promise of plenty of profit.

The problem, however, is that not every business follows good quality standards.

You’ve probably noticed that even your local grocery store is carrying CBD now, in the form of oils, capsules, or topicals. While it can be tempting to reach for the local store’s CBD supply, take a moment to look at the packaging first.

Without any regulations in the industry from a government authority, the quality standards of CBD products are unique to the brand, and not every brand puts quality first.

CBD is best sourced from organically-grown domestic hemp, so as to avoid the lax hemp guidelines in other countries. Imported hemp can contain chemical pesticides and other chemicals, which inevitably end up in your CBD oil or topical lotion.

You'll also want to look for a "lab-tested" sticker on the packaging. The top CBD suppliers send their CBD products to a third-party lab for testing to ensure the highest quality, potency, and consistency in every batch.

If your local store’s CBD doesn’t at least meet those standards, skip it! You can find a much better product online, and while you’re not necessarily supporting local businesses that way, you’re supporting the health of an industry that depends largely on consumer choices to improve quality standards.

How To Introduce CBD Into Your Life

A lot of new CBD users get caught up on how to introduce CBD into their daily regimen. Luckily, the CBD products themselves make this process simple. If you want to take CBD every morning, take a capsule with your multivitamin. Or, you can use CBD oil in your coffee, morning smoothie, or protein shake.

CBD also makes a great addition to post-workout routines. Since CBD has anti-inflammatory and pain management properties, you’ll find that your muscles are less sore after an intense workout. Many users take CBD before bed for a better night’s sleep, as well. You can apply lotion, take a capsule, or even chew a tasty CBD gummy right before bed for better-quality sleep.

CBD has easily-controllable doses, whether you’re buying oils, capsules, or gummies. Gummies usually start at around 10mg of CBD per gummy and can contain up to about 30mg per gummy. Oils range from bottles with 1,000 ml to 5-6,000 ml.

You can even include CBD in your favorite recipes! While you shouldn’t use it as cooking oil (it doesn’t tolerate heat very well), you can still include it in things like sauces, baked goods, garnishes, or salad dressings. Get yourself some CBD gummies for a tasty treat on-the-go or at home. You can find gummy worms, bears, and other varieties online with several flavors to choose from.

The Bottom Line

CBD certainly has plenty of hype around it, but the good news is that much of the hype is justified and backed by science. We’re still just starting to learn the full extent of CBD’s benefits, but the future of the market and of CBD itself looks quite certain, with profit projections in the billions as demand continues to grow.