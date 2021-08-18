Dogecoin manifesto enters the trending list as dogecoin prices fall.

Twitter has got yet another topic of intrigue to fuss about. And not so surprisingly, it is the usual point of focus aka Dogecoin. Dogecoin never fails to stir some heads when it comes to Twitter. And this time why Doge has manifested itself once again in the trending list is because of a manifesto, the Dogecoin Manifesto. The Manifesto is the creation of the Dogecoin Foundation who are all set to resume their activities. And now that new development has come up, Dogecoin enthusiasts have yet another reason to push their favourite cryptocurrency to the trending list. And quite naturally, Dogecoin Manifesto has taken the spotlight on Twitter. Yet again. And you and I, both know that this will not be the last time.

What is Dogecoin Manifesto?

Just like any other manifesto, the Dogecoin Manifesto also lists down the basic tenents around which the Dogecoin Foundation revolves around. It also stresses the goal of the cryptocurrency within a framework of noble goodwill. In other words, it emphasises that the ultimate goal of Dogecoin is to transform itself into a cryptocurrency that is user-friendly while also making sure that the ethical ends are achieved. After all, goodwill is an important element that is essential for the success of any enterprise. And DOGE cannot dodge that either.

Listed below are the core elements the Manifesto focuses on.

“ Being useful, we value utility over technical brilliance.”

“Being personable, we value individuals and interactions over profit-driven economics.”

“Being welcoming, we value collaboration and trust over competition and exclusivity.”

“Being reliable, we value working solutions over speed of delivery.”

Anyone can sign the manifesto. The only pre-requisite being tweeting out a statement that is pre-done. The Manifesto also lists the name of signatories like Billy Markus, Gary Lachance, Jens Wiechers, Max Keller, Ross Nicoll, Michi Lumin, Timothy Stebbing, Soma Green.

However, the price of Dogecoin hasn’t shown any excitement at the return of the Dogecoin Foundation. Because the prices have fallen, a result quite contrary to what was expected. But then again, we are talking about Dogecoin. Expecting the unexpected is part of the deal.

Responses on Twitter

As usual, the tremors of change is well felt across the walls of Twitter as #DogecoinManifesto makes it to the trending list. The prices might go up or down, but the responses on Twitter are still on the go. Let us flip through a few of them.

Looks like the Manifesto calls for some shimmying around.

Even good intentions can have the opposite results. That is life, my friend.

Everyone time you guys do something like #dogecoinManifesto it tanks. Stop doing stuff like this 🤣 — Dusty Cumberland (@dcthefantasyfan) August 18, 2021

I'm signing the Dogecoin Manifesto! @dogecoinFdn @dogecoin https://t.co/fNTl0ySaz9 #dogecoinManifesto Excited to see what comes from the new foundation, and we’d love to support via coffee for devs! — Dogebeans Coffee (@dogebeans) August 17, 2021

The excitement is real.

Let us just hope that the words in the Manifesto manifest into actions.

#DogecoinManifesto = make peace not war in economy. I like it. Great job! Congrats!👋👋👋👋👋 pic.twitter.com/suTOs9bkOs — Beata ToTheMOON (@BeataToTheMoon) August 17, 2021

Is this reverse psychology? Convince me otherwise. I want to know as well.

The #dogecoinManifesto literally means nothing. Please try to convince me otherwise. I want to understand. — RowinKnows (@RowinKnows) August 18, 2021

That’s some commitment right there.

DOGECOIN till I die 💎🙌🚀🌕#dogecoinManifesto — unicornsfartdogecoin (@unicornsfartdog) August 18, 2021

Let us wrap up with a rather good mind twister.