Tips For Designing and developing A Website From Start to Finish

Regardless of what kind of site you decide to develop – a modest business card or a full-fledged resource with dozens of pages – you need to remember that the work requires significant labor costs, financial investments and time. This process is akin to building a building for which you are personally responsible. Therefore, the main task of Internet design is to make the online resource as convenient as possible for the client and potential visitors with the help of website design & development services, and also fully correspond to its tasks.

Let’s continue our analogy with building a building. In construction, before taking up carpentry tools or doing brickwork, they carefully think over all the points, make a plan. It’s the same with the website. Is it worth it to deal with design issues or content preparation, when nothing is planned yet, the main milestones of the work are not outlined, nothing has been agreed with the customer?

Where does development begin, or what is resource planning necessary for?

So where do you start? To get the result that the client will be satisfied with, you need to carry out careful planning, build a scheme and sequence of work. A detailed, step-by-step, step-by-step algorithm makes it possible to save time. According to experts, it takes 2⁄3 of the time to draw up a work plan, and the remaining third is quite enough to solve the tasks.

Website: goals, objectives

Developing a web resource is a lot of time-consuming work. Even a small website can have a big impact on a business, so when creating a tiny business card, all the details must be carefully thought out. The first thing to do is set goals. If you do not think them through initially, then all the outlines of what needs to be done will not be clear enough, however, like the completed project itself.

Without a specific design goal, you will create a site with insufficient or, conversely, excessive amount of information. The following option is also possible: there is enough information, but it does not correspond to the subject of the resource or, at best, does not fully correspond.

We study target audience

Before deciding what the site will look like, you need to think about the answers to the questions:

for whom the site is created;

what are the preferences of buyers;

what information is desirable to place to attract potential customers;

how best to present content: in the form of photos, videos or text information;

what are the most desirable communication channels;

the ability to keep in touch with potential buyers via e-mail.

Development of technical specifications (TOR)

One of the most crucial stages. You cannot make any mistakes, because they can declare themselves at the most inopportune moment, and the project will be thrown back many stages. We’ll have to start all over again. If you know how to develop high-quality technical specifications – one of the components of the site’s success. The terms of reference regulates the requirements for the project, the possibilities and methods of work. Based on the TK, you can develop various sites with different visual parameters.

How to develop a prototype

The purpose of creating a prototype: to show the customer the location of the components of the future site, to familiarize with the features of navigation – it must be convenient. The visitor does not have to think a lot about how exactly to access the desired information. All things being equal, people tend to prefer intuitive sites.

Another point that is relevant for the design of commercial sites is a call to action, made in a soft and unobtrusive form. If it is absent, not everyone will decide to make a purchase. If we neglect such a call, it is hardly possible to count on the achievement of the final goal.

Design layouts

This stage is responsible for its appearance. It includes development:

colors;

component parts;

design of individual “chips”.

The website design, obtained at the development stage, should serve the company for a year or two. Only after the resource has been indexed by search bots and becomes recognizable to visitors and buyers can you make changes to its design. If the appearance of the site is not good enough, it is fraught with failures for the Internet project as a whole.