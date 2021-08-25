Dogecoin to help true dogs — Crypto now accepts Chicago Animal Cottage

PAWS Chicago is now accepting crypto-dons, a midwestern rescue agency that wants shelters to stop euthanasia for its dogs and cats. PAWS Chicago announced Tuesday that it will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and other tokens in order to provide support to its operation in advance of its new homeless dog and cat hospital. The organization hopes to targeted ‘technically knowledgeable demographics of potential donors,’ promoting cryptographic donations on digital billboards with lasers from the eyes of a dog.

Crypto Donations may be used, according to the organization, to promote their aims, by spreading and neutralizing cats and dogs, to reduce the number of animals euthanized in the United States. PAWS Chicago said that 300,000 such operations were performed over its 25-year operation, which contributed to a 91% reduction of homeless animals killed in Chicago. The new medical center aims to enhance its animal-saving efforts.

PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Homan said: “We are looking forward to connecting to the growing community, that can help sustain the future in animal welfare in Chicago and save the lives of animals.

Dogecoin is an Australian businessman, Jackson Palmer, and software engineer Billy Markus created the parody cryptocurrency in 2013. Palmer said in an interview that the idea for the project comes from two internet tabs he was opening at the time on his computer: one with a viral Internet meme by a Japanese Shiba Inu “dogue” and a list of cryptocurrency projects that he recently added to the market.

Palmer jokingly coined the word “Dogecoin,” and put the now infamous line “Investing in Dogecoin, sure it’s the next thing,” on his Twitter account. The meme-fuelled crypto community immediately sparked an interest.

Since then, the popularity of DOGE has grown, mainly driven by figures including Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, and size as the price rose from less than a penis to an all-time high of $0.68. In just six months, between early November 2020 and early May 2021, Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) digital currency gained as much as 27,000 per cent. Indeed, Dogecoin has been announced by retail investors as the “people’s currency.”

The price of the token is $0,29 when published; in the last 24 hours, it has declined 8 percent.