Dow Jones Market Futures: Volatile Stock Market Continues As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Accelerates

Dow Jones prospects were higher after Monday’s unstable financial exchange activity, as the U.S. moved its consulate in Ukraine in the midst of the continuous Russia-Ukraine emergency. Arista Networks (ANET) and Continental Resources (CLR) were key income movers after the nearby, while Huntsman (HUN) will report early Tuesday.

In the midst of an unstable and battling securities exchange rally, BHP Group (BHP), Deere (DE), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Stifel Financial (SF) are among Monday’s top stocks to purchase and watch. Every one of the four stocks is in or close to new purchase zones.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.4%. The tech-weighty Nasdaq composite crept lower.

Among the Dow Jones pioneers, Apple (AAPL) rose 0.1% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT) edged lower in the present financial exchange. American Express (AXP), a Dow Jones stock to watch, is in purchase range after last week’s breakout.

Electric-vehicle pioneer Tesla (TSLA) revitalized 1.8%, snapping a two-day losing streak.

Microsoft, Stifel, and Tesla are IBD Leaderboard stocks. BHP was included in the current week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone segment. Deere is an IBD SwingTrader stock. Palo Alto Networks was Thursday’s IBD Stock of the Day.

Dow Jones Futures Today: Ukraine-Russia Crisis. After the securities exchange close Monday, Dow Jones prospects climbed 0.1% versus fair worth, and S&P 500 fates rose 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 fates were up 0.3% versus fair worth.

Among trade exchanged assets, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.1% Monday, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) dropped down 0.35%.

The 10-year Treasury yield momentarily moved back above 2% Monday prior to settling at 1.99%. In the interim, U.S. oil costs progressed around 2%, as West Texas Intermediate unrefined exchanged above $95 a barrel.

On Monday, the U.S. shut its government office in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, moving to Lviv close to the Polish boundary. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a proclamation, “We are currently briefly moving our Embassy activities in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv because of the sensational speed increase in the development of Russian powers.”

U.S. Stock Market Today Overview Index Symbol Price Gain/Loss % Change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 34565.78 -172.28 -0.50 S&P 500 (0S&P5) 4401.55 -17.09 -0.39 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 13790.92 -0.23 +0.00 Russell 2000 (IWM) 200.70 -0.68 -0.34 IBD 50 (FFTY) 37.15 -0.40 -1.07

Arista Networks and Continental Resources provided insight into two very different industries after the close of Monday.

Cloud software leader Arista reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and sales results, sparking an 8% surge in extended trade. ANET shares found stout resistance at their 50-day line last week but may be set to reclaim that level on Tuesday if the extended session’s gains persist.