DuckDuckGo developing a robust privacy-focused desktop browser

DuckDuckGo is working on a standalone desktop browser for Mac and PC that will feature “strong privacy protection.”

DuckDuckGo ( DDG) is an internet search engine that prioritises user privacy and avoids the filter bubble of tailored search results. DuckDuckGo does not display content farm search results. It employs numerous APIs from other websites to show quick results to queries, and it relies on its partners (mostly Bing) and its own crawler for traditional connections.

As of October 2021, the company had 149 workers and was situated in Paoli, Pennsylvania, in the Greater Philadelphia area. The name of the company is a play on the children’s game Duck, Duck, Goose.

In a blog post published Tuesday, the firm, which develops a privacy-friendly search engine and mobile browser, announced the desktop addition. The browser will be faster, cleaner, and more private than Google Chrome, according to DuckDuckGo. The browser will “redefine user expectations of ordinary online privacy,” according to DuckDuckGo. It will abandon individual privacy settings in favour of a policy that protects privacy by default in search, email, and general surfing.

Weinberg argues that the DuckDuckGo desktop browser is not a “privacy browser,” in contrast to the Chromium-based Brave and Mozilla Firefox. Instead, it’s merely a browser that comes with “strong privacy protection” by default and can be used for everything from search to surfing to email. Weinberg explains, “It’s an everyday browsing tool that respects your privacy because there’s never a poor time to block companies from eavesdropping on your search and browsing history.” That’s how, for example, the iOS browser was created.

The DuckDuckGo blog article also discusses some of the company’s privacy initiatives in 2021, such as the beta release of an email protection software, updates to its DuckDuckGo search engine, and the implementation of a “fire” button for its mobile browser. It’s unclear when the DuckDuckGo desktop browser will be available. With a single tap, Fire button shuts all tabs and deletes browser data, as well as a streamlined UI. Because this programme is faster than Chrome, it will use significantly less memory than Google’s browser.

