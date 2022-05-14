Dying Light 2 Delays First Story DLC

Techland has announced its plan for its first narrative DLC for Dying Light 2. Dying Light 2 DLC is no longer coming in June, but instead is coming later in the year. Developer Techland has announced that the first major story DLC for its sandbox adventure Dying Light 2 has been delayed from the beginning of Summer 2022 until September 2022. Techland has delayed Dying Light 2s first story DLC until late this September, along with publishing a revised roadmap of the new content coming to the game. While the delays are frustrating, it is clear Techland is sticking by its promises of solid Dying Light 2 support after release.

Dying Light 2s content roadmap now reflects a delayed September, but photo mode and the game's first chapter are still scheduled to arrive in June. In addition to adding, Dying Light 2 developer Techland is set to reveal in June a first game Chapter called In the Footsteps of the Nightrunner, full of content and events, and a long-awaited Photo Mode.

Dear Pilgrims, your feedback always has the highest priority for us, and we want to be honest and transparent with you. We will still need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC. It is now planned to be released in September. pic.twitter.com/5XNe1uIC9u — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) May 12, 2022

Developer Techland did not explicitly link delays with the significant number of other updates and patches that they released in Dying Light 2, but they did mention a few of those additions, including their new game Plus mode. In a new statement released today (12th May), Techland shared the reasons behind their decision to postpone their anticipated DLC, set for a release in June, saying that feedback has always been their first priority. The DLC is one of two planned paid story DLCs, the second not targeted at a particular date beyond Techland’s promised five years of post-launch support for the game. There is no specific date set for September’s Story DLC, so fans will need to keep an eye on the ground for further details.