E-Portal For Income Tax filings To Be Launched

The Income Tax Department of India just recently announced that they will be launching their new e-filing portal for income tax returns, on June 7, 2021.
The official announcement for the same was made on June 5th, through the official website of the Press Information Bureau of India.
The new portal is taxpayer friendly so that the payer can also file his/her own taxes without any third party involvement, if they are knowledgeable enough. “The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers,” said the official press release that was published on the PIB page.
The Income Tax Department Od India made people aware about this by tweeting-
“-New, taxpayer friendly e-filing portal of IT Department to be launched on 7th June, 2021
– Several new features introduced
– Free of cost ITR preparation interactive software available
– New call centre for taxpayer assistance
– Press release issued: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1724807”
This new link, i.e.- www.incometax.gov.in will replace the old link which is- www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
The all new tax payment system is going to be launched in June 18, 2021, right after the advance tax instalment date, so that any inconvenience to any taxpayer can be avoided. Subsequently, the mobile app too, is going to be launched with the launching of the online portal, so that the tax payers get to become familiar with the various features on the app and on the site.
Along with the launch date, some of its features were also given out in the press statement. The following are the key highlights of the e-portal:
- The new system is tax payer friendly, so that quick returns to them are issued. The system is integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs).
- Everything that will be uploaded by the tax payer, including the pending actions and interactions, will be made available on one single dashboard itself to ease and smoothen the follow up action by the tax payers.
- ITR preparation software will be provided free of cost which will include interactive questions to help the tax payers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to start preparing for their ITR. As of now, the preparation facility is only available for ITR 1,4 and 2, soon it will also be made available for ITRs 3, 5, 6 and 7
- The tax payers will be able to update their profiles and dash board any time to update information and details about salary, house property, business/profession which will be then used in pre-filling their ITR.