EA Confirms The Sims 4 Spa Day Free Update

The Sims 4 Spa Day Game Pack will get a Refreshing update, with a previous leak revealing what type of new content players will get their hands on when it releases, EA has confirmed that The Sims 4 SPA Day Game Pack will receive a “refreshing” update with details of the new features later than expected due to a leak. The Spa Day is a game pack that is essentially an expansion for the base game and brings more content and stuff into the pack-in-a-kit than a less than full-blown Sims 4 expansion pack like the recently published Sims 4: Cottage Living.

Yesterday, a leak almost certainly indicated that the SPA Day in the 2015 video – bundle in The Sims 4 would be an update, a free update that would add new features and enhance the experience. Today Electronic Arts made it official and confirmed that the update will be released on September 7th.

The wellness day brings three new spas and fitness studios, which allow Sims to sweat in the sauna, get massages and take mud baths. Homeowner, the spa day will be replaced free of charge with brand new content and materials from September 7. The original The Sims 4 Spa Day Pack introduced a new spa, three prefabricated spas, and a new gym.

The pack for Sims 4 was released in 2015, the main focus point of Spa Day is wellness as a way for Sims to relax with special features such as saunas, massages, and yoga. Each new activity led to an increase in wellness skills, the development of new yoga poses, better massage skills, and a special surprise: a higher level of meditation. With constant updates and new packages, The Sims 4 becomes more enticing by the day. In strange news, we get a fresh free update for a pack that’s over six years old.

They can also earn extra money by teaching others how to find control and attention. Children can also take part in wellness activities and the items in the packages have been enhanced with new patterns and designs, including yoga mats and a new luxurious version of the massage table and chair. Manicures, pedicures, and face masks are brand new and offer Sims more opportunities to treat themselves. This means nail support so Sims can try out new nail colors, designs, and shapes. This new feature is more maintenance intensive and will help Sims solve trivial problems.

