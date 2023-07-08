Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals: Laptops, SSDs, Monitors, and More

Although Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is still a few weeks away, the online retailer is already providing a wide range of intriguing discounts on electronic gadgets. Shoppers can benefit from these early discounts on laptops, SSDs, displays, and more. In this post, we’ll examine the top early Amazon Prime Day tech bargains and talk about how they might affect the participating businesses.

Credits: PC World

Best Amazon Laptop Deals:

Amazon is offering significant discounts on laptops, making it an ideal time for consumers to upgrade their devices. Two notable deals include:

LG Gram (2022): Features: Core i7/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display

Discounted Price: $1,170.41 (22% off) MSI Creator 17: Features: Core i7/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/17.3-inch 2160p 120Hz display

Discounted Price: $1,999.00 (27% off)

These laptop bargains address various demands, with the MSI Creator 17 providing potent performance for video creators and the LG Gramme emphasising portability. Amazon wants to draw customers and boost sales for both LG and MSI by offering these discounts.

Best Amazon Chromebook Deals:

Chromebooks are known for their affordability and user-friendly experience. Here are some noteworthy Chromebook deals:

Samsung Chromebook 4+: Features: Celeron N4000/4GB RAM/64GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display

Discounted Price: $219.00 (32% off) Lenovo Chromebook S330: Features: MediaTek MT8173C/4GB RAM/64GB SSD/14-inch 1080p display

Discounted Price: $194.00 (~30% off) Lenovo Flex 5i 13: Features: Core i3-1115G4/8GB RAM/64GB SSD/13.3-inch 1080p display

Discounted Price: $365.00 (~26% off)

These deals make Chromebooks even more accessible to students, casual users, and anyone seeking an affordable and straightforward computing solution.

Best Amazon Monitor Deals:

Monitors play a crucial role in enhancing productivity and visual experience. Amazon offers attractive deals on monitors, including:

Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA: Features: 23.5-inch curved 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync

Discounted Price: $139.99 (26% off) Dell S3221QS: Features: 32-inch curved 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync

Discounted Price: $329.99 (18% off) Samsung LC27G75TQSNXZA: Features: 27-inch curved 1440p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/AMD FreeSync/G-Sync

Discounted Price: $499.99 (29% off)

These deals cater to gamers, content creators, and professionals seeking high-quality displays at reduced prices.

Best Amazon SSD Deals:

Solid-state drives (SSDs) are crucial for faster data storage and improved system performance. Amazon offers enticing SSD deals, such as:

Crucial MX500: Features: 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD

Discounted Price: $48 (52% off) PNY CS900: Features: 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, 3-year warranty

Discounted Price: $62 (31% off) ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade: Features: 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD

Discounted Price: $55 (58% off) WD_Black SN850: Features: 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD

Discounted Price: $90 (50% off)

These deals provide consumers with an opportunity to upgrade their storage capacity and experience faster data access at reduced prices.

Possible Impact of the Move:

The early Amazon Prime Day tech deals not only benefit consumers but also have potential implications for the companies involved.

Amazon:

Increased Sales: Amazon’s early deals generate excitement and drive sales, as consumers take advantage of the discounted prices.

Enhanced Brand Loyalty: Prime members may be further incentivized to continue their subscriptions, as they can access exclusive deals and free two-day shipping during Prime Day.

Laptop and SSD Manufacturers:

Increased Exposure: The discounted prices and increased visibility during Prime Day can lead to greater exposure for laptop and SSD manufacturers, potentially attracting new customers.

Inventory Clearance: Manufacturers may aim to clear out older inventory to make way for new product releases, making Prime Day an ideal time for such promotions.

Conclusion:

Customers have a fantastic opportunity to upgrade their laptops, Chromebooks, displays, and SSDs at cheap prices thanks to the early Amazon Prime Day tech discounts. These promos help consumers by saving money and delivering improved technological experiences. The agreements also have the potential to boost sales and brand recognition for the participating companies. Tech aficionados have the chance to benefit from these early deals and take advantage of reduced tech products as Prime Day draws near.

