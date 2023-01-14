Early bird tickets for OnePlus Cloud 11 Event is live now!

If you’ve been considering purchasing a new OnePlus phone, particularly the upcoming OnePlus 11 series flagship, we have some good news for you. Yes, OnePlus has confirmed its forthcoming event, the OnePlus Cloud 11, which will take place in Delhi.

For those who are unaware of the Cloud 11 event, it is a new OnePlus initiative event where you will get to view all of the new technologies the business has been working on, and the most exciting aspect of its event is that we will get to watch the unveiling of the new flagship, the OnePlus 11 series.

It might also be wonderful news for many aficionados, particularly those from India, as this new OnePlus event has been arranged in India’s capital, Delhi. So, if you want to be a part of this event, you can immediately get your hands on the Early bird tickets that the firm has begun selling for their new forthcoming event.

How to buy early bird tickets for OnePlus 11 Event

If you want to attend the OnePlus community meet, you can immediately take advantage of OnePlus’s limited early bird offer. The limited early bird deal costs Rs. 599 and may be purchased using the PayTM Insider app.

If you are a OnePlus user and also a member of the Red Cable cloud, you will be able to utilize the current Prive coupon codes for 20 RedCoins, which can be used to earn an Rs. 200 discount while purchasing the ticket. So, if you have a RedCable Membership, you may enjoy early bird discounts for as little as Rs. 399.

All About OnePlus 11 Cloud Event in Delhi

OnePlus India, the company’s Indian affiliate, has also created a lot of anticipation around their worldwide OnePlus Cloud 11 event. According to official sources, the event would take hold in the Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi.

What products will be launched for OnePlus 11 Cloud Event

If you’re wondering what items will be unveiled during the OnePlus 11 Cloud event. According to sources, OnePlus will highlight two new products: the Oneplus 11 5G and the new buds, OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

What will the new OnePlus 11 series feature?

If you have been wondering about what OnePlus will be featuring for this year, then hey we have got you covered with something that can rely on.

So, for the people who aren’t aware the smartphone has been already launched in China, and therefore with that, we can say what will be the global units of the OnePlus 11 5G will be featuring.

To make things easy for you, here we will be embedding a new video by TechBurner who took the pain to get the new OnePlus 11 5G from China to India. After watching that video, you will be getting an idea about it: