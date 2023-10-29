With Thanksgiving just around the corner, consumers are anticipating the Black Friday season. Black Friday has been a shopaholic’s dream come true, with retailers offering the lowest deals of the year. The excitement, however, doesn’t have to wait until November – early Black Friday deals are already here. Here are the topmost early Black Friday sales across major vendors.

iPhone 15 Pro Bargain at Verizon

Verizon is making waves by offering the iPhone 15 Pro for up to $1,000 off when you exchange your old phone. This offer is accessible to new and existing Verizon customers adding a new line, provided they start a Verizon unlimited bundle. The iPhone 15 Pro, deemed an Editor’s Choice, boasts a compact design and impressive specs, which includes a 6.1-inch OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, and a suite of high-quality cameras. Additionally, apart from the phone bargain, you can score a free Apple TV 4K and six months of Apple One with an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate bundle.

Early Black Friday Deals: Croctober Sale at Walmart

Walmart is keeping the October spirit alive with its “Croctober” sale, offering up to 50% off select Crocs. Costs start as low as $9 after the discount. The sale comprises a variety of Crocs for men, women, and children, from all-terrain clogs to slip-resistant options.

Early Black Friday Deals: Amazon’s Must-Have Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is a solid choice for streaming enthusiasts. It features an updated 2GHz processor, faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support, and aids Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG for top-notch video quality. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also provides audio excellence with Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support. Presently on sale, it’s an even better bargain than usual.

Luna Weighted Blanket Bargain

Amazon is offering a substantial discount on the Luna Adult Weighted Blanket, a favorite among weighted blanket enthusiasts. Known for its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover, and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution, this blanket is highly regarded. To get the full bargain, remember to click the on-page coupon.

Sweet Savings on Halloween Candy

With Halloween approaching, Amazon is offering a $5 discount on candy purchases of $50 or more. The sale comprises popular brands like Milky Way, Snickers, Dove, and Twix, making it an ideal opportunity to stock up for Halloween.

Early Black Friday Deals: Asics Gel Nimbus 25 Discount

Amazon is slashing the cost of Asics Gel Nimbus 25, praised as the “most comfortable running shoe yet” by Asics. With new PureGEL technology and more FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning, this shoe is known for its comfort and performance. Select sizes and colors are available on sale.

Bargain Alert for Bose 700 Headphones

Amazon is currently selling the Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones at a significant discount. These headphones are renowned for their sleek design, comfort, and top-tier noise-cancellation technology. Providing a balanced and spectacular sound experience, this bargain is a must-grab for audiophiles.

Unbeatable Offer on TCL 65″ Q5 4K QLED TV

Best Buy is promoting the new TCL 65″ Q5 4K QLED TV with a generous discount. This budget-friendly TV offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and adaptability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. While the native refresh rate is 60Hz, Game Accelerator 120 permits 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. It’s an exceptional value for a 65-inch QLED TV.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Sale

DreamCloud’s Hybrid Mattress, one of the tallest beds on the market, is accessible at a discounted cost. This hybrid mattress offers a blend of firm, responsive support, and soft cushioning, making it ideal for various sleepers. Popular for relieving hip and lower back aches, it also comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

LG 48″ 4K OLED TV at Best Buy

Best Buy patrons, specifically My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total patrons, can snag the LG A2 48″ 4K OLED TV for an astonishingly low price. Non-members can also have the upper hand in this epic bargain. This entry-level OLED TV provides spectacular picture quality, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG support, LG’s webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. However, it has a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, without HDMI 2.1 support, making it more suitable for casual gaming and streaming.

Mint Mobile’s Google Pixel 8 Bargain

Mint Mobile is offering a fantastic deal on the Google Pixel 8. Cost at $579, it’s a substantial discount of $120. As an added bonus, if you purchase six months of data/service, you’ll receive another six months for free. With its generous data plan options, Mint Mobile offers budget-friendly deals for those who need a new phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with a free $100 gift card. This latest addition to Samsung’s Galaxy series is known for its camera quality and dedicated telephoto lens, a rare feature in this cost scope. With a high-quality display, impressive specs, and this enticing gift card bargain, it’s an excellent choice for a mid-range smartphone.

Best Buy’s Exceptional MacBook Air Bargains

Best Buy is slashing the costs of MacBook Air models, offering an ideal opportunity to own Apple’s most recent laptops. The MacBook Air M2 has a larger Liquid Retina display, the new M2 chip with an 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. On sale for $899, this model is a tempting option for those seeking exceptional performance, design, and battery power.

Amazon’s Jaw-Dropping MacBook Air Deal

Amazon is presently selling the MacBook Air 15″ with the M2 chip and 10-core GPU at its lowest cost ever. This larger MacBook Air model has a spacious Liquid Retina display, an impressive M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With superb performance, exceptional battery power, and stunning display, this MacBook Air is a compelling option.

Incredible Savings on LG 55″ B3 OLED 4K TV

Amazon is promoting the LG B3 OLED 4K TV with a significant discount. Made public in 2023, this mid-tier OLED TV provides over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for vivid contrast and vibrant colors. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer attributes, and HDMI 2.1 support. With Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos compatibility, this LG TV promises an immersive viewing experience.

In conclusion, this year’s early Black Friday deals are turning heads with their incredible discounts on a wide scope of products, from smartphones to mattresses and TVs. These deals offer an excellent opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping while saving big. Keep an eye out for more exciting deals as Black Friday approaches.