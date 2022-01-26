Elden Ring Has Officially Gone Gold

After several delays and years of waiting, FromSoftware confirmed that Elden Ring went gold a month before the release on February 25th. Elden Ring will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 25th. In addition to Elden Ring, February will also see Dying Light 2, which went gold in November, and Horizon Forbidden West.

It's also worth noting that Elden Ring will have a Day 1 patch despite the game's state, although at the time of writing we don't yet know how big it will be on PC and consoles.

However, after nearly three years of waiting and hype, Elden Ring is only a month away. Fans have been waiting for a new FromSoftware game, especially a fantasy game, and the fact that Elden Ring has gone gold means the painful wait is about to end. News of Elden Ring’s official gold win was announced during the Taipei Game Show, and developer From Software also discussed the length of the game. While we’ve learned a lot about Elden Ring thanks to online testing over the past few years, Kitao revealed more about the game in an interview. The news was confirmed at the Taipei Game Show, where Kitao discussed post-launch plans and general game details. This means that the main development is complete and the game is ready for mass production by the release date.

While this latest game is expected to still suffer from some of the overwhelming difficulties of other studio games, it is said to be simpler and easier to pick up than them. Elden Ring, the highly anticipated RPG developed by FromSoftware (and featuring world-building elements from A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR.

In the video game industry, “gold” means that a title is at a stage where there is a final master copy on which all other copies are based. To the layman, a video game that has gone gold essentially means that the development phase is over and the product is ready. This means that there is almost no chance, except that something serious will happen that it will not be released on February 25.