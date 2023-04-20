In a bombastic interview with none other than Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk made a bold claim about Google co-founder Larry Page that, we have to admit, isn’t entirely implausible. During the newly-released Fox News interview, Musk alleged that back when he and Larry Page “used to be close friends,” and he’d stay at the techster’s luxurious Palo Alto home, they’d engage in lengthy discussions about “AI safety.” According to Musk, Page’s insights and concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) influenced his decision to co-found OpenAI, a research organization dedicated to ensuring that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity.

Musk’s claims about his past friendship with Page and their discussions on AI safety shed light on the intersection of technology and ethics in Silicon Valley. As co-founders of companies at the forefront of AI research and development, Musk and Page have been vocal about their concerns regarding the potential risks of AGI. Musk has warned about the possibility of AGI surpassing human intelligence and becoming a threat to humanity if not developed safely and responsibly. On the other hand, Page has expressed similar concerns and has reportedly invested in secretive projects aimed at developing AGI in a controlled and safe manner.

Musk’s revelation about his discussions with Page also raises questions about the ethical responsibilities of tech leaders and their influence in shaping the trajectory of technological advancements. As pioneers in AI, Musk and Page have the power to shape the development and deployment of AGI, which has the potential to revolutionize industries and societies worldwide.

Towards Ethical AI Development, the Importance of Dialogue and Cooperation among Tech Leaders for AGI Safety

Musk’s claim that Page’s insights influenced his decision to co-found OpenAI highlights the importance of collaborative efforts and shared responsibility in addressing the ethical challenges posed by AGI. OpenAI, which Musk co-founded in 2015, is dedicated to conducting research that ensures AGI is safe and promoting the adoption of safety measures across the AI community. By fostering cooperation and collaboration among researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders, OpenAI aims to create a global community that works together to address the societal implications of AGI and mitigate its potential risks.

While the details of Musk and Page’s discussions on AI safety remain undisclosed, Musk’s claim underscores the significance of dialogue and cooperation among tech leaders in navigating the ethical complexities of AI development. As the race for AGI continues, it becomes increasingly crucial for stakeholders in the AI community to prioritize safety, transparency, and responsible development practices to ensure that the potential benefits of AGI are realized for the betterment of humanity as a whole.

In a characteristic confused-puppy fashion, Carlson asked Musk to elaborate on what Page had said about AI. “He really seemed to be — wanted sort of digital superintelligence, basically a digital god, if you will, as soon as possible,” the now-Twitter-CEO replied.

Musk continued to assert that Page has publicly stated that “the whole goal of Google” is to bring about artificial general intelligence, or AGI.”At one point I said, ‘what about, you know, [how are] we gonna make sure humanity’s okay here?'” he recounted, laughing. “And, um, then he called me a speciesist.”

Elon Musk Claimed, TruthGPT, and DeepMind’s Role: Unveiling Anecdotes and Insights

Musk claimed that this fact could be verified, as there were witnesses to Page using that term, although he did not mention any specific names. Carlson, displaying his trademark clueless expression, seemed puzzled by Musk’s statement.

The serial business buyer recounted an intriguing anecdote, followed by his boast about a new AI chatbot he has been secretly developing called “TruthGPT.” According to him, this chatbot is focused on maximum truth-seeking, and he attributes his inspiration to his previous involvement with OpenAI, from which he eventually departed due to differences in vision with Elon Musk, one of the co-founders.

Musk’s claim that DeepMind, which Google acquired, had a significant share of the world’s AI talent and abundant resources seems credible. Futurism has reached out to Google for comment on this matter, and any corroborating information from readers is encouraged to be shared through their tip line.

In the meantime, the name “TruthGPT” has garnered some amusement, as it sounds more like a chatbot inspired by Donald Trump rather than an AI designed to counter irresponsible behavior.

