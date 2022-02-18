ELON MUSK’ ANOTHER CONTROVERSIAL TWEET ON CANADIAN PM

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, just recently tweeted in support of the tractor protests that have been happening in Canada for the past few months. The tweet was to poke Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau through a meme. In other words, the CEO made fun of the Prime Minister by comparing him to Adolf Hitler. Of course, this got Elon Musk into a controversy that is not going to get rug under the carpet.

For the longest time, Elon Musk has been taking a stand in the ongoing tractor protest but what made it controversial is when he replied to a cryptocurrency trade publication named, CoinDesk, on Twitter. The tweet was about the recent rule taken by the PM against the protestors that discourage financial institutions from helping the protestors.

WHO ARE THESE PROTESTORS?

In mid-January of 2022, citizens of Canada started a protest against the mandatory COVID vaccination for tractors who are crossing borders with US and Canada. The protest started in the capital, Ottawa, blocking the major bridge that connects US and Canada. Although it was initiated peacefully but later on the protest turned ugly as the protestors took out rallies against the government and Trudeau.

Elon Musk, this is the most unkind meme u could have put out re: #CanadaTruckers saga. Adolf Hitler was a reprehensible man who championed World War II & The Holocaust. Comparing Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler is unfair. Sounds like what Errol would do.#ElonMusk #JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/lz6FH8SusM — Dr Joke Anderson (@DrJokeAnderson) February 17, 2022

ELON MUSK’S TAKE

Elon Musk stands in support of the protest since he believes in the right to protest and freedom of speech and as per the new rulings by the Canadian government, it seemed like the government is taking away this liberation that one independent country should provide to its citizens. However, the controversial tweet was got deleted after a few hours. We don’t if the tweet agitated people but we surely know it did alarm the government.

This explains no matter who you are, one can’t just go around and compare a PM to a German oppressor as this is a very strong accusation.