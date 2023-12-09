Elon Musk’s latest social media outburst has taken an unexpected turn as he intensifies his attacks on Disney CEO Bob Iger. The conflict stems from Disney’s decision to temporarily suspend advertising on X (formerly Twitter) following an antisemitic post by Elon Musk. Let’s delve into the escalating feud, exploring the controversial events and Musk’s subsequent call for Iger’s immediate termination.

The Antisemitic Post and Subsequent Fallout

Last month, Elon Musk found himself in hot water after appearing to endorse a post that perpetuated antisemitic sentiments. The controversial statement suggested that Jews were promoting dialectical hatred against whites. While Elon Musk initially stood by the post, he later apologized, acknowledging it as one of his most imprudent statements on the platform. This incident prompted a significant advertising boycott against X, with Elon Musk condemning the companies’ actions during an appearance at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit.

Elon Musk: Unyielding Stance and Disney’s Role

In the aftermath of the controversy, Musk remained unapologetic, asserting that attempts to use advertising as a form of blackmail were unacceptable. He specifically singled out Disney CEO Bob Iger, expressing disdain for the company’s decision to suspend advertising on X. Despite Musk’s apology, he continued to lambast those who took action against his post, suggesting that their actions could “kill the company.” Iger became a primary target of Musk’s ire during this ongoing saga.

In a recent social media post, Musk took aim at Bob Iger again, this time focusing on Disney’s advertising relationship with Meta. Musk, referencing a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico attorney general against Facebook and Instagram, accused Iger of endorsing advertising next to child exploitation material. While misspelling Iger’s last name, Musk condemned the Disney CEO, labeling him as lacking in moral standing.

Elon Musk: Call for Iger’s Immediate Firing

Escalating the conflict, Musk declared that Bob Iger should be fired immediately in light of Disney’s advertising decisions. Musk invoked the legacy of Walt Disney, suggesting that the company’s founder would be dismayed by Iger’s actions. As of now, Iger has not publicly responded to Musk’s recent posts, leaving the situation with ongoing uncertainty.

During an interview at the DealBook Summit, Bob Iger explained Disney’s rationale behind temporarily pulling advertising from X. He highlighted the association of Elon Musk’s public stance with the companies he owns, stating that it was not a positive association for Disney. The decision to suspend advertising was not exclusive to Disney, as other major companies, including Apple, IBM, Lionsgate, and Paramount Global, also withdrew their ads from X in response to Musk’s controversial post.

Financial Ramifications for X

The New York Times reported that X is expected to face substantial financial losses, estimating nearly $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of the month. Internal documents indicate the severity of the impact on X’s finances due to the widespread withdrawal of advertisements from major companies.

Musk’s History of Defending Against Criticism

Elon Musk’s combative approach against criticism is not unprecedented. In a previous instance, he sued the watchdog group Media Matters for America after the nonprofit revealed that ads for prominent brands appeared alongside X posts condoning Nazism. Musk’s proactive stance against those questioning or criticizing his companies underscores his unwavering commitment to defending his platforms and their reputation.

The ongoing clash between Elon Musk and Bob Iger highlights the complex intersection of social media, corporate decisions, and the consequences of controversial statements. As the feud intensifies, it remains to be seen how Disney and other companies involved will navigate the fallout. The broader implications extend beyond individual reputations, raising questions about the role of advertising in shaping online platforms and the responsibilities of tech leaders in mitigating potential harm.