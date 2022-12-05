Elon Musk claims he faces ‘quite significant’ risk of being assassinated

Billionaire, investor and Twitter owner Elon Musk professed that there is a probability of something bad happening to him or even him being shot at is “quite significant”. In his two-hour-long audio chat on Twitter Spaces, Elon Musk also mentioned that he “definitely” wouldn’t be doing any open-air car parades.

Elon Musk said, “Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant. It’s not that hard to kill somebody if you wanted to, so hopefully they don’t, and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen … There’s definitely some risk there.”

Musk also stated his stance on the importance of free speech and his forthcoming plan for Twitter during the discussion. The Twit Chief said, “at the end of the day, we just want to have a future where we’re not oppressed. (Where) our speech is not suppressed, and we can say what we want to say without fear of reprisals”.

He further added, “As long as you’re not really causing harm to somebody else, then you should be allowed to say what you want.”

The Tesla CEO also stated that during the course of history, free speech has been highly unusual and uncommon.

Lastly, Musk said, “Controlled speech is the default, not free speech.”