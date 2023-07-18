Elon Musk Drops ‘Silly’ Twitter Policy, Allowing Monetization for Beagle Account

In an unexpected turn of events, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has taken a stand against a controversial Twitter policy that had previously prevented certain accounts, specifically those featuring “animals or fictional characters,” from being able to turn professional and monetize their online presence. Musk’s decision to challenge this policy came to light after a Twitter account dedicated to a lovable beagle, @HarmlessYardDog, was deemed ineligible for monetization, despite amassing an impressive following of over 102,000 devoted fans.

The news of the account’s unfortunate predicament reached the influential ears of Elon Musk, who wasted no time voicing his disapproval. Taking to his Twitter account, Musk boldly declared, “Consider this silly policy deleted as of now,” effectively announcing his intention to overturn the contentious restriction. His swift and decisive response caught many by surprise, showcasing his willingness to use his influential platform to advocate for change on the popular social media platform.

Twitter has unveiled a new program to monetize its platform and provide financial rewards to creators and influencers. This move follows closely after the introduction of a subscription-based feature that allows users to pay a monthly fee for a verified blue checkmark on their profiles. Notably, this initiative is part of Elon Musk’s strategy to incentivize and appreciate the site’s users.

Prominent figures like Andrew Tate and Sawyer Merritt, who is also an investor in Tesla, have been among the first individuals to confirm receiving payments from Twitter through this program.

Elon Musk’s Policy Overhaul: Embracing Diversity and Inclusivity on Twitter

The launch of Twitter rival Threads by Mark Zuckerberg, occurring in the same month, has added to the challenges faced by Twitter. Threads managed to attract an impressive user base of over 100 million within its inaugural week. This successful app debut poses a fresh threat to Twitter, which has been contending with declining revenue ever since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

The canine-themed account, @HarmlessYardDog, humorously acknowledged the resolution of their predicament with a tongue-in-cheek tweet that read, “Bag status: canceled,” playfully riffing on the notion of being “canceled,” a term often associated with social media controversies. This quirky response highlighted the account’s good-natured spirit and served as a celebratory nod to the newfound possibilities that awaited the account’s future as a monetizable entity.

As the news of Elon Musk’s intervention and his intention to eradicate the divisive policy spread like wildfire, many Twitter users and animal-themed accounts rejoiced at the prospect of being able to pursue a professional presence on the platform. The move was seen as a significant win for both animal lovers and fans of fictional characters, who the restrictive rules had previously constrained.

Furthermore, the decision showcased Musk’s active engagement with his followers and demonstrated his commitment to being responsive to their concerns. While renowned for his groundbreaking ventures in technology and space exploration, this incident highlighted the human side of Musk, revealing his empathy and understanding of the Twitter community’s desires.

Advertising Revenue Decline and Heavy Debt Load

Twitter has recently changed its policies, stating that profiles featuring animals or fictional characters are no longer eligible for certain benefits unless they are directly affiliated with a brand or organization. Additionally, parody and fan accounts are excluded from the platform’s subscription services.

On Saturday, the billionaire entrepreneur took to Twitter to voice concerns about the current financial situation of the social media giant, stating that Twitter is “still experiencing negative cash flow.” This predicament has arisen primarily due to a substantial decline in advertising revenue, which has plummeted by approximately 50% in recent times.

Furthermore, he highlighted another concerning factor contributing to Twitter’s financial woes, mentioning that the company is facing the burden of a “heavy debt load.” The combination of reduced revenue and a sizeable debt obligation has put Twitter in a challenging financial position.

Upon reaching out to Twitter for a response, Insider received an automated reply, indicating that the company’s communication system might not be addressing these specific concerns at the moment. As Twitter grapples with the impact of reduced advertising income and a significant debt burden, the company’s financial health continues to be a topic of interest and speculation in the business world.

