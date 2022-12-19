Elon Musk has banned well known computer scientist, entrepreneur and investor Paul Graham

Paul Graham – founder of Y Combinator, and someone who was supportive of Elon Musk since the Twitter takeover – announced he’s taking a break from Twitter, and suggested people can find his Mastodon account on his website. He was banned a few hours later.

Billionaire Musk may be close to ending his run as Twitter CEO if he goes by the results of a poll he started on Sunday night.

After drastically establishing a ban on links out that put his site at odds with both The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz and his own supporters, like Silicon Valley venture capitalist Paul Graham, Elon Musk’s doxxing, banning, and moderation outburst ended — predictably — with an apology and a promise it “won’t happen again.”

All Musk needs from his captive audience is a little more attention, with a promise that there will be votes about “major policy changes” in the future.

The first change put to a vote? Musk’s role as Chief Twit, with nearly 58 percent of the almost 18 million votes saying he should step down from the job.

Long before Musk owned the company, there were reports that he planned to operate as Twitter’s CEO only temporarily, and just one month ago, he said under oath that he planned to find someone else to run the company. In follow-up tweets, Musk claimed the company “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May” (not the first time he’s used the b-word in reference to Twitter, he mentioned it in a company meeting last month) and said, “The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.”

Now, with his decision-making under fire from the same people who had been his supporters and his handpicked #TwitterFiles journalist ghosting his pleas for a public response, Musk may be ready to put his overpriced toy in someone else’s hands for a little while.