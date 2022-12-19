Twitter on the brink of bankruptcy? Read it to know more!

On Monday, Twitter’s CEO and owner, billionaire Elon Musk said he wanted to step down from his position as the head of the platform but claimed there is nobody else to take his place at the social media giant.

On Monday morning, Elon Musk’s tweet made headlines on the internet as he tweeted about his thought of stepping down but decided to move forward if policy changes at Twitter may come after a poll.

He conducted a poll where he asked his followers shortly after making his announcement to determine whether they considered that he should step down from his position on Twitter. There were 57.2% “Yes” votes in the poll.

Musk was immediately offered the resources of Lex Fridman, a Russian-American computer scientist and artificial intelligence researcher who also hosts a podcast.

In a tweet, he asked if he could operate Twitter without payment in exchange.

“Let me run Twitter for a bit,” Fridman said. “No Salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering my help in the unlikely case it’s useful.”

In response to this “fun suggestion,” Musk stated that it takes all of one’s life savings to manage a firm like Twitter and even defined it as painful as it is on the brink of bankruptcy.

“You must like a lot of pain,” he said. “One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?”

Despite Musk’s cautions, Fridman still appeared motivated to lead the business since he believed he can make a big difference. He responded to Musk’s warnings by saying: “Yes. We’ll turn it around.”

Fridman did not hear back from Musk. Though, users were quick to point out one of Musk’s other tweets as a suitable response for Fridman.

However, shortly after completing the $44 billion deal in November of this year, Musk presented an incredibly gloomy scenario and warned the workforce that the possibility of bankruptcy is real if the company fails to create extra funds.

On October 27, the CEO of Twitter acquired $44 billion for the social networking service, and analysts like Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities stated it was the simple part of the deal.

The difficult part, he added, would be surviving “this distressed asset’s” “Everest-like” uphill battle.

Ives said that the deal would go down in history as among the M&A deals with premium prices ever paid for just a tech acquisition.