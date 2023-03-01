Elon Musk held a 2am livestream and spent 10 minutes playing fart sounds

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Twitter Tesla CEO Elon Musk co-hosted a 10-minute livestream in which he treated more than 42,000 Twitter users to the melodious tones of him testing out a “new mic.”

The Twitter Space livestream was co-hosted by Musk and an investor and podcaster, Jason Calacanis. The livestream mainly involved Musk laughing and experimenting with a voice transformer that contorted his voice.

“Sounds like helium from a balloon,” Calacanis said at one point, to laughter from Musk. Calacanis then asked Musk what the time was in California. “Uhm, I’m in — in Austin here, it’s 2 a.m.,” Musk said. “Wait. There’s a whole sound board. Can you see the sound board?”

The livestream audience was then treated to what appeared to be the sound of flushing and water flowing. “Dude, you can’t go on Twitter Spaces when you’re in the bathroom, bro,” Calacanis said.

Musk and Calacanis proceeded to test a variety of functions on their sound board, ranging from fart noises and static to the sound of roosters crowing — all while bursting into laughter.

A minute or so after he spammed listeners with obnoxious sounds, Musk announced his voice was “back to normal” and that he thought the voice-changing function was “kind of entertaining.”

“Well, I’ve gotta go to bed. Talk to you later,” Musk said, before logging off from the Twitter Space.

Musk is, in his own words, “fairly nocturnal,” and has said he usually goes to bed around 3 a.m. The Twitter CEO is known for staying up late at night — in November, he sent an email at midnight to Twitter staff telling them to work “long hours at high intensity” or quit their jobs.

He’s also known for his peculiar behavior on Twitter, including an April 2022 tweet saying that he wanted to buy Coca Cola to “put the cocaine back” in the soft drink.

It’s still not clear if Musk was doing the test on Twitter Spaces for a work-related purpose, or just for fun. Musk did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

On Monday, Elon Musk once again became the richest person in the world, per the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. He now has a net worth of $187.1 billion.