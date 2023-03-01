Woman loses over Rs 8 lakh after getting locked out of her Apple account

She explained The Wall Street Journal how the thief locked her out of her iPhone 13 Pro Max by using her passcodes to access it before changing the device’s password. Subsequently, in the next 24 hours, the thief then stole $10,000 (around 8 lakh INR) from her bank accounts, Ayas said.

The 31-year-old said she lended another iPhone to find hers using the “Find My iPhone” function but by that time she had already been locked out of her Apple account. Since she had lost access to her Apple account, she was neither able to log on to her MacBook computer. “I didn’t know what was going on,” Ayas told Business Insider.

Next day, Ayas filed a complaint with the police and contacted Apple support, which advised her to get a new SIM card and a new iPhone, which she did. But while visiting an Apple Store for help, Ayas received an email showing an application for an Apple credit card and another email showed that the application had been approved, she told the publication.

The Apple support team “was not helpful at all,” Ayas said, and furthered that she had to take help from Goldman Sachs, which issues credit cards for Apple, for help.

According to the Business Insider report, in her most recent conversation with an Apple representative, Ayas was told that there was no way to get back access of her old iCloud account, after which Ayas was quite critical of the company.