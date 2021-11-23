Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Elon Musk is back in Twitter good books yet again

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending

Elon Musk has once again attracted the attention of Twitter town with a rather notable deed that has put him back in the Twitter good books yet again. Once again, the Tesla CEO is back to ruling the Twitter town. This time, Musk racked up the admiration and appreciation from netizens as he exhibited a rather good streak of customer support and accountability after he replied to a customer complaint on Twitter concerning the Tesla app. Furthermore, the error was also rectified promptly and this piqued the interest of Twitterati who were clearly impressed by the act. Musk might have set a higher benchmark for CEOs all over or that is what Twitter town is collectively saying.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

The What and How

It is a well-known fact that Elon Musk is quite into social media. Whether it be his quirky posts or replies bordering on the ridiculous, it always attracts the attention and interest of millions of Twitter users. He is also quite active on Twitter and doesn’t shy away from interacting with netizens on different topics. And now with his prompt response to the customer complaint, it has become evident that Musk is more than just quirkiness. After all, there is a reason why he is the richest man in the world. Because a man who walks the talk is always appreciated and Musk did exactly that. The complaint was posted on Twitter concerning Tesla model 3. And the Tesla CEO replied to this in about three minutes, with the response “Checking.” And five hours following the response, the error was rectified. The Tesla company app is used by a good majority of Tesla owners for accessing their vehicles without the use of keys. Hence, an error in the app would mean that the owners won’t have access to their vehicles. The said complaint was reported by a Tesla owner from South Korea named Jaehwan Cho. Let us take a look at the tweet.

Now that is what you call timely and prompt responses to customer queries. Looks like the other CEOs should take some notes from Musk. And let’s not forget that the man replied to a complaint in three minutes on a Friday evening. Now that is some solid professionalism. Don’t you agree? And here is the solution for the problem, right from the owner of the company.

Twitter was thoroughly impressed by this behaviour and the laudable accountability exhibited by the CEO himself. Let us flip through a few of the reactions and responses on Twitter.

He definitely is cool like that. Cannot disagree there.

It is hard to keep a straight face while reading this tweet.

This is getting funnier

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend