Elon Musk is back in Twitter good books yet again

Elon Musk has once again attracted the attention of Twitter town with a rather notable deed that has put him back in the Twitter good books yet again. Once again, the Tesla CEO is back to ruling the Twitter town. This time, Musk racked up the admiration and appreciation from netizens as he exhibited a rather good streak of customer support and accountability after he replied to a customer complaint on Twitter concerning the Tesla app. Furthermore, the error was also rectified promptly and this piqued the interest of Twitterati who were clearly impressed by the act. Musk might have set a higher benchmark for CEOs all over or that is what Twitter town is collectively saying.

The What and How

It is a well-known fact that Elon Musk is quite into social media. Whether it be his quirky posts or replies bordering on the ridiculous, it always attracts the attention and interest of millions of Twitter users. He is also quite active on Twitter and doesn’t shy away from interacting with netizens on different topics. And now with his prompt response to the customer complaint, it has become evident that Musk is more than just quirkiness. After all, there is a reason why he is the richest man in the world. Because a man who walks the talk is always appreciated and Musk did exactly that. The complaint was posted on Twitter concerning Tesla model 3. And the Tesla CEO replied to this in about three minutes, with the response “Checking.” And five hours following the response, the error was rectified. The Tesla company app is used by a good majority of Tesla owners for accessing their vehicles without the use of keys. Hence, an error in the app would mean that the owners won’t have access to their vehicles. The said complaint was reported by a Tesla owner from South Korea named Jaehwan Cho. Let us take a look at the tweet.

Checking … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2021

Now that is what you call timely and prompt responses to customer queries. Looks like the other CEOs should take some notes from Musk. And let’s not forget that the man replied to a complaint in three minutes on a Friday evening. Now that is some solid professionalism. Don’t you agree? And here is the solution for the problem, right from the owner of the company.

Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic. Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2021

Twitter was thoroughly impressed by this behaviour and the laudable accountability exhibited by the CEO himself. Let us flip through a few of the reactions and responses on Twitter.

Crazy. A CEO, billionaire, richest person served you. What a great company! — GoToMars (@aguduo4) November 19, 2021

Bravo! I wish all companies actually cared. About to dump @verizon after 23 years, because my account is broken, and there's no way to get a human to escalate. Overseas call centres, frustrating chat windows. If your problem doesn't fit the script, you end up in an endless loop. — Jesse Menczer (@JesseMenczer) November 23, 2021

He definitely is cool like that. Cannot disagree there.

Woah he responded 😮 He's so cool like that — Max (@MaxS_Tech) November 19, 2021

It is hard to keep a straight face while reading this tweet.

wow… I would pay good money to see @mtbarra respond this fast to "my chevy bolt is on fire" …. — SloppyJoe (@ChinaBob7) November 20, 2021

What other company besides maybe AMC can you tweet the CEO and he just jumps on the issue. This is why Tesla will be a 2T company in no time — Theboimerch7 (@theboimerch7) November 19, 2021

Awesome that the CEO is right on top of this! — Jeremy Johnson (@AGuyOnlineHere) November 19, 2021

@brian_armstrong take some lessons here. This is customer support. Exactly the opposite of what your robots at @CoinbaseSupport are serving your remaining customers — Alicia Smith (@LeashakSmith) November 19, 2021

EM you're so active here and with your prompt reply to all its really nice when this services are provided…

Goood mate … really appreciate — CryptoDan (@Daniel74761352) November 20, 2021

Little things like this that make the difference when no it comes to Tesla .. actual connection with the customer, from the head CEO now that’s customer care at its finest — Kwame (@PaulKwame9) November 19, 2021

This is getting funnier