Reports suggest that Elon Musk’s EV company Tesla Inc is planning to open a 24×7 Tesla diner in Hollywood. On Thursday, May 19, the EV carmaker gave in documents connected to the City of Los Angeles. Reports from last week suggested that the restaurant would be established on 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.

The news comes four years following a tweet from Tesla chief executive Musk regarding a ‘roller skates & rock restaurant.’ Moreover, this would also serve as crucial charging station for electric vehicles. In the tweet, Musk stated how he would set up an ‘old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant’ at Los Angeles, which is one of the newer ‘Tesla Supercharger location.’

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

The reports quoted an Electrek report, stating that the restaurant would come up on a 9,300 square foot space. This would include plans for a drive-in move theatre, along with 28 stall supercharging station for the vehicles. The architectural plans shared the EV company indicate a two-storey diner that would have a seating capacity of 200, indoors, as well as outdoors. Fascinatingly, the food would be served in cars, and the outdoor seats would have a direct view to two movie screens, which would be visible at the rooftop area. The proposed locations is currently taken by Shakey’s Pizza Parlour which is still operational.

About a year ago, Tesla Inc had filed applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office in order to trademark a logo of ‘T’. This would be a range of restaurant concepts, which would include self services ones to takeouts. Moreover, the reports stated that no further details on the internal aspects such as the menus and its opening date are available yet.

However, the futuristic diner still has an important hurdle to overcome. The approval from the city of LA has to arrive in order for the Hollywood Supercharger restaurant to actually become what Musk aspires for it to be.

Way earlier, Musk had taken to Twitter to specify that the concept would be old-school, drive-in, along with the provision for roller skates. In February this year, he went on to post that the diner/drive- in would be incredibly futuristic, and specifies that customers coming in could pay through Dogecoin.

And, of course, you can pay in Ðoge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2022

