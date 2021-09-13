Elon Musk just tweeted about Floki and Dogecoin’s price rocketed

Elon Musk just tweeted about Floki a few hours back and the price of Dogecoin has skyrocketed. If you are wondering what is Floki, then you are asking the wrong question. Instead, ask who is Floki? He is the new pet dog of Elon Musk and damn the guy is cute. Elon’s tweet got a lot of responses and all of them were super excited seeing the new member of the Dogecoin community.

The Twitter responses

People are really excited on Twitter replying to Elon Musk giving him ideas of the different things he could do. One of them gave the idea of the century asking Elon to post a photo like this by holding Floki.

We need the real thing now please recreate pic.twitter.com/63lDtbgj3M — Baby Doge Coin (@BabyDogeCoin) September 13, 2021

We have other people like the founder of Dogecoin replying to Elon saying that “He likes him” while talking about Floki. We also have some hilarious replies like the ones Greg posted showing Floki climbing onto a SpaceX rocket to go to the moon.

Dogecoin’s price

Dogecoin hasn’t been doing well, to be honest, and the price of the currency is 66% down from its all-time high. After the tweet, the price of the currency did pump but then crashed again. Even though this was mostly due to Bitcoin as it was unable to clear the resistance at $46,300. Even Shiba Inu pumped after the tweet but crashed again. This is also the reason it is important for Elon to get some real work done in the project rather than creating plain hype.

