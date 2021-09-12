VIP tickets sells as NFTs in Miami art festival

While some are making NFTs to sell art, unique items, or even weird stuff, the Miami art festival sells VIP tickets as NFTs. This is a first I think as I haven’t heard anyone selling tickets as NFTs. If you have do let us know in the comments below. Coming to the festival it is one of the largest art fairs in Miami and seems to have found a unique way of doing things.

VIP tickets sold as NFTs

The Miami art show has worked with a blockchain company called YellowHeart to turn their fair’s VIP tickers into NFTs. The tickets are pieces of artwork within themselves featuring exclusive works of artists. The company they have partnered with aims to use NFTs to sell tickets more transparently. This means it will be a better and much easier experience for both users and organizers.

Using NFTs to sell tickets could also mean that they can easily have a bidding process in case the numbers are very limited and demand is high. This will make sure that the organizers make a lot more than they would have by selling tickets traditionally. It also means NFTs could change the way a lot of things are purchased and used in the future.

How will it work?

If you don’t know what NFTs are you might be wondering how will tickets work when sold as NFTs. Well, the idea is very simple. The person who buys the ticket will have his/her name on the blockchain of the ticket and it will belong to them. So, when they visit the art show it will mean that the identity of the person will be verified on the blockchain and they can make an entry. This makes it easier to identify people and also makes the entire process much secure.

We could also see other major fairs and music festivals selling tickets as NFTs in the future. It is kind of surprising that no one has thought about this before as the idea is really cool.

What are your thoughts on the Miami art festival as it sells VIP tickets as NFTs? And do you think this idea will take off?

