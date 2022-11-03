Elon Musk meets civil rights leaders about hate speech on Twitter

It has been reiterated several times that Elon Musk has officially taken over Twitter that the phrase has lost some of its desired effects. However, if you thought that all the drama will come to a peaceful end following the acquisition following the takeover, you couldn’t have been more wrong. Elon Musk is already racking his brain cells about running the company which has been in the spotlight for quite some time. From what is being done, it is evident that Musk is torn between fulfilling the whimsical promises he gleefully gave out while contemplating buying Twitter, and the basic motive of any business i.e, making money. Musk has already with civil rights leaders about combating hate speech on Twitter, and this has infuriated several other groups including the conservatives. Read along to know more.

The Road Ahead

The ‘Chief Twit’ has indeed walked into quite a fix with the acquisition. However, now there is no turning back. Musk’s temper tantrums reflected in the long line of angry tweets attest to the fact that running Twitter is harder than expected. The angry tweets reinforce the fact that Musk and Twitter are still focused on combating hate and harassment and enforcing its election integrity policies.

In the months leading up to the acquisition, Musk had talked about how he will reinstate free speech on the platform. However, the conservatives are of the opinion that content moderation will not undergo any substantial changes under Musk given the list of organizations he consulted regarding hate speech on the platform. Musk had mentioned via a tweet that he spoke with ‘civil society leaders from the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, Color of Change, the Asian American Foundation, the George W. Bush Presidential Center, and Change the Terms. Musk’s tweet was a response to Yoel Roth, head of safety and integrity at Twitter.

We’re staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 US midterms. Read on for independent analysis of our teams’ work 👇 https://t.co/O2MFNqCTY2 — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 2, 2022

Looks like Musk is taking all the criticism in a very healthy way.

Being attacked by both right & left simultaneously is a good sign — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

These tweets will be a temporary relief to advertisers who are concerned about content moderation under Musk. Although Musk has a long line of such concerns to resolve, his primary concern, like any good businessman, is to make money out of the latest acquisition.

Musk’s present stance has infuriated several far-right commentators who were quick to express their displeasure.

Paul Ramsey, White Nationalist YouTuber whined to his 92,000 followers, “So you plan to allow the same Left-wing groups to censor us? What is the point?”

Tweets and responses of similar tones poured from all directions, from accounts with massive followings like transphobe Matt Walsh, conservative podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey, and the commentator Tim Pool.