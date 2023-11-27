Elon Musk was welcomed by Israel on Monday, as the country said that it had struck a basic deal to deploy SpaceX’s Starlink communications system in the Gaza Strip, where the tech entrepreneur’s arrival coincided with a ceasefire in the fight against Hamas.

Herzog’s office said;

Musk and Israeli President Isaac Herzog are to meet in the afternoon. Families of hostages taken by Hamas in Gaza will join them, and they will talk about “the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online.”

According to Netanyahu’s office, Musk is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to talk about the security implications of artificial intelligence and to host a live online debate. After weeks of uproar over antisemitism on X, the former Twitter, Netanyahu encouraged Musk, at their most recent meeting in California on September 18, to find a balance between defending free speech and combating hate speech.

In the midst of a Hamas death and abduction rampage in southern Israel last month, Musk suggested utilizing Starlink to facilitate communication between “internationally recognized aid organizations” and the blackout-stricken Gaza Strip.

At the time, Israeli Communications Shlomo Karhi objected, saying “Hamas will use it (Starlink) for terrorist activities”. However, Karhi took a different approach on Monday, stating that Musk and Israel had struck a preliminary deal that stipulates that “Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip.”

Karhi wrote on X in a message to Musk, expressing his desire for the trip to Israel

“will serve as a springboard for future endeavors, as well as enhance your relationship with the Jewish people and values we share with the entire world”.

Musk on Antisemitism

According to Musk, he opposes antisemitism and anything that “promotes hate and conflict,” which includes X. Globally, antisemitism, and Islamophobia have increased, even in the midst of the seven-week-old Gaza conflict. A temporary truce has been reached between Israel and Hamas, releasing Palestinians detained by Israel for security-related offenses and freeing some captives in Gaza. On November 15, Musk said that the person who brought up the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was expressing “the actual truth,” supporting a post on X that made the bogus assertion that Jews were inciting anti-white sentiment.

As something that “runs against our core values as Americans,” the White House denounced the “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate.” On his social media platform, prominent American businesses including Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Comcast, the parent company of NBC Universal, suspended their commercials. According to the conspiracy theory known as “The Great Replacement,” Marxists and Jews are planning the racial and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigration, which would result in a “white genocide.”

The Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that combats antisemitism, reports that since the start of the Gaza conflict, antisemitic occurrences in the United States have increased by about 400% compared to the same period last year. According to Musk, X should be a place where individuals can share a range of opinions, but the business will restrict the dissemination of some postings that would go against its rules, adopting a strategy known as “freedom of speech, not reach.”