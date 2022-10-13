Elon Musk enters Perfume Market with ‘Burnt Hair’

Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk has made a terrific entry into the perfume market with “Burnt Hair” a new perfume product that sold over 10000 bottles in just the first few hours of launching in the markets.

The perfume product which was first hinted at by Elon Musk in September 2022 is his new venture after space exploration, electric cars, and boring business.

According to details provided on the website, ‘Burnt Hair’ will cost 100 dollars per bottle and would start shipping by the first quarter of the next financial year. The description of the perfume on the website is “The essence of repugnant desire”. Currently, the perfume product is listed as part of the offerings of the Elon Musks Boring Company. The Boring Company based in Los Angeles, California was founded by Elon Musk in 2016 as part of his plans to commercialize traveling through tunnel roads instead of conventional roads above the land. The intracity projects overtaken by The Boring Company would reportedly address the issue of land crisis and shortage of livable land on the planet.

Following the successful entry of his perfume product on the fragrance market, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?”. There are also reports that Elon Musk is calling himself a Perfume Salesman after his latest successful move.

This is not the first time Elon Musk has entered into strange markets by taking extremely strange business decisions. Tesla CEOs’ craze for space exploration and colonization of Mars resulted in the setting up of the Space exploration company, SpaceX. He purchased Tesla and began manufacturing electrical cars on a large basis in the pursuit of reversing climate change.

Similar to ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume, Tesla a few years ago launched their new brand of Tequila. The carmaker owned by Elon Musk also started selling ‘Short Shorts’ as a sign of mocking Tesla investors who tried to oust Elon Musk as head of the new-age electric car company.

The Boring Company also sold many flamethrowers in 2018 which were priced at 500 dollars per unit. It is reported that the company was able to raise more than 10 million dollars from the sale. The Boring Company also sold hats with the sam e brand as the company.

As of now, there has been no information from The Boring Company regarding how long they are planning to keep the ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume as part of its offerings.