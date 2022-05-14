Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on temporary hold over spam account details

On Friday, May 13 Musk took to Twitter stating that his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc is on hold. He mentioned how the deal has been put on hold ‘temporarily’ as he awaits important details on the number of fake accounts on social media platform from the company.

Initially, Twitter shares fell over 20% in pre market trading. However, as the Tesla CEO posted a second tweet, they gained a considerable ground back. In it, Musk stated that despite the delay, he would still remain committed to the deal. On Friday, the shares were down 9.6% to $40.71 in trading. Clearly, this is about 20% less than the price at which Musk committed to acquire the platform at $54.20 per share.

Evidently, stocks in the tech industry have plunged quite a bit since Musk bagged the Twitter acquisition deal. Investors have been appearing rather concerned over inflation, along with a possible economic slowdown. Tesla’s stock plunged 26% in the last four months over concerns of its CEO’s getting distracted.

Clearly, the gap between Musk’s offer price and the value of Twitter’s shares has widened recently. Moreover, this implies a 50% chance with investors speculating that it is unlikely that Musk would agree to buy Twitter at the agreed price.