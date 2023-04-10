Elon Musk: Putin called me a war criminal, so he’s not exactly my best friend

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, tweeted on April 9, 2023, when he claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had called him a war criminal for helping Ukraine. Musk was responding to a Twitter user questioning why Russian leaders were allowed on the social media platform.

Musk’s tweet has sparked widespread discussion and speculation about the exact nature of his involvement in Ukraine and the reasons for Putin’s alleged comments. Some have suggested that Musk’s work with SpaceX may have played a role, given the company’s involvement in space technology and its potential military applications.

Musk’s statement that “all news is to some degree propaganda” has also drawn attention, with many interpreting it as a commentary on the role of media in shaping public opinion and the need for individuals to think critically and make informed decisions.

At the time of writing, neither Musk nor Putin has provided further comment or clarification on the matter. Elon Musk tweeted, “I’m told Putin called me a war criminal for helping Ukraine, so he’s not exactly my best friend. All news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves.”

Elon Musk denied reports that he spoke to Russian President

According to a review of the platform, Twitter reportedly removed restrictions on Kremlin-linked accounts. Multiple tests conducted on the website have shown that search results, timelines, and recommendation tools now display users such as Vladimir Putin’s presidential account, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and its UK Embassy, all of which had restrictions placed on them during times of hostility.

This development comes after reports that Twitter is no longer limiting the reach of Russian state media organizations, which has sparked concern about spreading propaganda and disinformation. The decision to remove restrictions on Kremlin-linked accounts and Russian state media has raised questions about Twitter’s commitment to combating the spread of false information and foreign interference on its platform.

It needs to be made clear the reasons for this policy change and whether Elon Musk had any direct involvement in the decision. However, some analysts have speculated that Musk’s pro-Russian stance may have influenced Twitter’s decision to relax restrictions on Kremlin-linked accounts.

Musk suggested the world should “formally” recognize Crimea as part of Russia

Before this, Elon Musk denied reports that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin before posting a Twitter poll with his suggestions for ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ian Bremmer, the head of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy, had alleged that Musk had personally told him about the conversation with Putin.

Musk’s suggestions for ending the conflict included a proposal to hold votes in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia that the Kremlin claims to have annexed. He also suggested that the world should “formally” recognize Crimea as part of Russia, despite its illegal annexation by Moscow in 2014.

Moscow welcomed Musk’s comments, but they were criticised by Kyiv and its Western allies, who denounced the proposed referendums as fraudulent and expressed concern about the potential implications of recognizing Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

In response to the reports about his alleged conversation with Putin, Musk stated that he did not speak to the Russian leader and denied involvement in Russian politics.

The developments have added to the controversy surrounding Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, with some commentators expressing concern about his potential influence on the platform and the spread of misinformation and propaganda.

