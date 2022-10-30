Elon Musk receives an email from Twitter offering a training on “how to be a good manager”

Elon Musk received an email from the company two days after he took over Twitter and declared himself the “Chief Twit.”

The email urged him to register for a course on “how to be a good manager.” Although it was generated automatically, the email granted him 30 days to complete the required training.

The “M101” training covers “what it means to be a successful manager at Twitter by showcasing how to create possibilities for impact, help your Tweeps advance their careers, and exhibit caring for your team, according to a screenshot of the email posted by the world’s richest person.

Elon Musk gives a response to the mail

Elon Musk tweeted in response to the email, using laughing emoticons: “Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated.” generated email.” He also added that “a mere 30 days” was insufficient to “learn this priceless information,” without sarcasm.

Musk added, “My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is,” in response to a Twitter user who questioned the tech billionaire if he wants to be the CEO for “some time.”

From the beginning, he has been open about his intentions to relax the content filtering guidelines for the microblogging platform. In his first tweet regarding the Twitter acquisition after the deal was finalized, he referred to that. He wrote, “The bird is freed.”

The Washington Post and CNBC claimed to cite unidentified sources that one of Musk’s first actions as CEO of Twitter was to fire Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, who had taken the Tesla CEO to court to enforce the provisions of a takeover agreement he had attempted to avoid.

Elon Musk took support from many banking firms and investors to close the deal for buying Twitter. Moreover, after completing the deal, he said that Twitter is significant for the future generation.