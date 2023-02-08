Elon Musk saved twitter from bankruptcy

Recently, Twitter is facing extremely tough times, saved from bankruptcy. In year 2023, the daily revenue of Twitter is 40% down over year. Investor Ron Baron invested his $100 million into Elon Musk’s Twitter and was promised that musk would make 2 to 3 times of the investment.
Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone.
Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2023
Baron revealed that he added a substantial amount to his stake in Elon Musk’s private space company, SpaceX. As he noted that his investment in Tesla has been extremely profitable so far. In between, Baron expects Tesla to surge to a $4.5 trillion valuation, a 625% increase from its current market of $623 billion. Baron has been investing in healthcare and travel companies and added $100 million to his stake in SpaceX, whose Star link ramp is hitting its stride. Baron’s investment in Tesla has made about 20x and he sees the company even more growing in the future.
Musk has frequently been criticized for the significant drop in revenues that has occurred since his attention-grabbing $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant. He has attributed this to activist groups “pressuring” advertisers. Twitter has undergone a number of transformations since his arrival, including the contentious firing of tens of thousands of employees and the introduction of fees for the coveted “tick mark” of verified accounts.
Ron Baron decided to make an investment in the platform due to Musk’s executive experience and marketing skills. Musk has a large following among the general public, with over 128 million Twitter followers. Despite a 35% decline in shares over the past year, Baron maintains a positive outlook on the EV manufacturer. He has invested for nearly a decade, investing approximately $4 billion in total.