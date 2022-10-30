Elon Musk Says That He is Not Sure About Who is the CEO of Twitter

According to recent reports, Elon Musk has called himself a Chief Twit and said that he has no idea about the CEO of Twitter. Read the whole article to learn about the complete story.

Elon Musk’ s statements

Elon Musk visited the Twitter headquarters and changed his bio to ‘Chief Twit’. Then he posted a message for Twitter advertisers in which he said he acquired Twitter because the future of civilization must have a “common digital town square”. “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society”.”I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love,” Elon Musk wrote.

About Elon Musk and Twitter

Elon Musk has acquired Twitter after a long time of back and forth between the two. This proposal for this acquisition was put forward by Elon Musk long back. But when everything was in place and his offer was accepted, he suddenly backed out. Twitter sued Elon Musk for this, and a long-standing trial awaited the two but before things got ugly, Elon Musk decided to go by his original offer and buy the company.

About Twitter

Twitter is one of the most popular micro-blogging social media sites in the world. Most people in the world have an account on Twitter, and even if they don’t, they know what going on on the website, by reading about the trending tweets. The main purpose of Twitter is to provide people with a platform to express themselves freely but briefly. There is a specified word limit for posting a tweet. This social media app offers people a safe and secure platform to share their thoughts or views about anything they want. The tweets that are posted by people tend to have a lot of influence and have proved to play an influential role in protests and boycotts. The social media company is now owned by Elon Musk. It was earlier headed by Parag Agarwal, but Elon Musk fired him.

About Elon Musk

He is the one person on the planet that everyone in this world aspires to become. Elon Musk is an idol and inspiration for people all around the world. He is the richest man on the planet and along with that, he is the owner of two very successful companies, SpaceX and Tesla.