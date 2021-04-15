Elon Musk Trolls Ford’s Self-Driving Demo With An Epic Tweet!

Elon Musk, known for his tweets, gave an epic reply to Jim Farley’s jab at Tesla. In a literal sense, he replied to Teslarati’s Tweet on, “Jim Farley jabs on Tesla’s test-driving system”.

What did Ford’s CEO tweet?

Yesterday, Ford’s Jim Farley started a war on Twitter by attacking Tesla‘s self-driving demo methods. By mentioning BlueCruise’s ad video, he said, “BlueCruise! We tested it in the real world, so our customers don’t have to.”

BlueCruise! We tested it in the real world, so our customers don’t have to. pic.twitter.com/dgqVkWH31r — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) April 14, 2021

Tesla allows its customers to try and test the FSD Beta. The process is simple and the user doesn’t have to report or monitor much other than watching the road and their car. Whatsoever, the NHTSA (National Highway Transportation Safety Board) stated Tesla’s FSD Beta as “potentially dangerous” for users to use in real-time. The federal court could hamper Tesla’s testing, CNBC reported, if the system was to be dangerous.

BlueCruise is the software system Ford developed to imbibe in their Mustang March E and Ford F-150 pick-up. So far BlueCruise can’t cross lanes or park automatically, though it can travel for 100,000 miles on highways.

But, Tesla has been working on automated parking since 2017 and has come a long way than just running on highways.

Elon Musk’s epic reply!!

Meanwhile, Tesla’s Elon Musk came with a troll as the reverse attack. The video clip is a funny one with the driver being scared as hell while driving a crazy car. It is a clip from Tommy Boy, an American comedy film released in 1995.

The video clip includes a funny conversation between the driver and fellow passengers, where they don’t know what’s wrong with the car. Or, what they did wrong to the car, was it oil? or Was it gas?

Elon Musk left for his audience to figure out what it meant, clearly, he took Jim Farley’s jab seriously. The Ford Vs. Tesla war is ON.

I found some footage of the drive https://t.co/TXeLQO9Spr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2021

The testing system in Tesla started only when customers asked for it. Providing the preferred thrilling experience as the customer wants, made fans question Jim Farley’s attack. ( Many reply tweets gave similar statements)

BlueCruise is behind on times, yet could jab at Tesla with just one step forward in their software advancement. Mustang March-E gets the top gear treatment when compared with Tesla’s Model Y. However, that is not the case with automated self-driving software.

Moreover, if the driver of FSD Beta seems to be off or distracted (as the system reports to Tesla’s headquarters), they will be removed from the testing team.