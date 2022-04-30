Elon Musk Wants to Cut Twitter’s Pay and Make Money Off of Tweets.

According to three people familiar with the situation, Elon Musk promised banks that agreed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc that he could cut executive and board pay at the social media business in an effort to minimise expenses, and that he would discover new ways to monetize tweets.

According to the individuals, Musk made the pitch to lenders as he tried to arrange funding for the buyout days after submitting his bid to Twitter on April 14. His bank pledges, which he submitted on April 21, were crucial in Twitter’s board accepting his “best and last” bid.

Musk had to persuade the banks that Twitter’s cash flow was sufficient to service the loan he was seeking. In the end, he was able to acquire $13 billion in loans secured against Twitter, as well as a $12.5 billion margin loan secured against his Tesla Inc equity. He promised to pay the balance of the payment with his own money.

According to the sources, Musk’s pitch to the banks consisted of his vision rather than firm commitments, and the exact cost reduction he will seek once he controls Twitter are unknown. According to the sources, the proposal he detailed to banks was lacking in depth.

Musk has tweeted about cutting the salaries of Twitter’s board directors, which he claims will save the company $3 million. According to corporate documents, Twitter’s stock-based compensation for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 was $630 million, up 33% from 2020.

Musk also mentioned Twitter’s gross margin, which is substantially lower than peers like Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook and Pinterest, in his pitch to the banks, claiming that this gives lots of room to run the company more cost-effectively.

Because the topic is private, the sources requested anonymity. Musk’s spokesperson declined to comment.

According to the individuals, Musk told the banks that he plans to build features to boost business revenue, including new ways to monetize tweets that contain significant information or go viral.

Charge a fee when a third-party website wishes to quote or embed a tweet from verified individuals or organizations, for example.

Musk offered a number of modifications to the social media giant’s Twitter Blue premium subscription service in a tweet earlier this month that he later deleted, including lowering the price, prohibiting advertising, and allowing users to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin. Blue, Twitter’s premium service, is now $2.99 per month.

Musk indicated in a deleted post that he wants to minimise Twitter’s reliance on advertising for a large portion of its revenue.

According to the sources, Musk, whose net worth is estimated to be $246 billion, has suggested that he will assist the banks in marketing the syndicated loan to investors, and that he may provide further details of his Twitter business plan at that time.