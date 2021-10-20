Elon Musk will soon be the world’s first trillionaire, predicts Morgan Stanley

Elon Musk, the visionary billionaire who is the founder of multiple companies like Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Co., Neuralink, etc. has been on top of his game in the past few years. The growth that Tesla and SpaceX are experiencing has pulled Musk up to the status of the richest person on the planet. The reason behind this can be consistency but it is also the hard work and vision that the billionaire is pouring into his work.

Having said that, Morgan Stanley predicts that Elon Musk will become the world’s first trillionaire with SpaceX and honestly, we cannot ‘not’ believe him.

Musk is already the richest person in the world with Tesla gaining unprecedented popularity but it will be SpaceX that takes Elon Musk to the trillionaire status, according to Morgan Stanley.

SpaceX is growing exponentially with ongoing projects involving NASA and whatnot. The mission to colonize Mars is still very much in place as SpaceX is still sending rovers for data collection, trying to figure out if the Martian sand is strong enough to be used as construction material. There is a lot of debate on the topic but Musk’s vision says that one day, Earth will lose all of its assets and resources, leaving humanity hanging for survival. So, whenever that situation arises, humanity will have a second home up there on Mars, all thanks to Elon Musk doing something that seems unusual and insane.

However, this is only one part of what the entire SpaceX organization is involved with. As mentioned in a report by Bloomberg, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas says that Musk’s private space exploration company “is challenging any preconceived notion of what was possible and the time frame possible, in terms of rockets, launch vehicles and supporting infrastructure.”

The report further notes that according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, SpaceX makes up just 17 per cent of Musk’s net worth i.e., USD 241.4 billion, and that is when the company is valued at USD 1000 billion earlier this month as a part of a secondary share sale.

Tesla is the major reason for Musk’s soaring net worth, and what it takes to be a trillionaire is not that different from being a billionaire. There is still a long way to go for Musk but SpaceX is not something that can turn down overnight, it is like multiple companies under one roof and the futuristic programs that the company is currently working on will definitely bring Musk to a sweet spot in the world’s richest and the world’s first trillionaire.