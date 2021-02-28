Elon Musk’s reply to a Mars tweet has everyone stunned

We all know that Elon Musk aims to take humans to Mars and beyond. And he has been working very hard on Starships that will be able to achieve this feat. His company SpaceX has constantly been developing Starships that will be able to reach Mars with loads of Cargo and also a crew. But till now, they haven’t been successful at the landing of this vehicle. All this aside, Elon Musk’s enthusiasm for reaching Mars hasn’t dropped a bit, and you could see it in his Twitter reply.

Elon Musk’s reply on Twitter

A Twitter page, “Black Hole,” posted a video with the caption, “A full rotation of the planet Mars (Hubble Captures By NASA).” The video seemed very appealing, and to someone like Musk, it was great. So, he replied, “Hey, babe.” This simple reply shows how much enthusiasm Elon Musk has about reaching Mars. And I am pretty optimistic that within the next decade, he will be able to do so.

Hey babe 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2021 After Elon replied to the tweet, it was followed by hilarious comments from his Twitter followers. One of them posted a photo of Elon Musk calling him Captain Mars. At the same time, many others posted memes calling out the world’s richest person. Well, I am pretty confident that being a memer himself, Elon would like this. And whatever we say, the fact that this meme stands true in reality doesn’t change. 🚀🔴 pic.twitter.com/mpFoojg4CL — jordan🚀 (@AstroJordy) February 26, 2021 The SN10 starship launch The SN8 and the SN9 starships failed to land properly and ended in a crash. And so humans still don’t have a vehicle that they can use to reach Mars. And well, that does sound like a problem and what the SN10 could solve. Elon said a while back that the SN10 has a 60% chance of landing. This isn’t great, but yes, I think it is much higher than the landing probabilities of the SN8 and the SN9. The SN8 crashed due to the low fuel tank pressure, while the SN9 crashed due to the non-ignition of a raptor engine during the landing. And SpaceX has probably figured out a way to prevent that from happening again. The company just did the static fire testing of the SN10, and in the first trial, there was some problem found in one of the rocket’s raptor engines. So, the company swapped it out with another one and conducted the test again. The SN10 could launch for its test-flight very soon, and I am optimistic that the company will be able to nail the landing this time around. And even if it doesn’t, SpaceX will surely learn something that will help them in future endeavors.