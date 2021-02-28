You can now prebook Starlink internet in India for Rs 7000

If you are one of the many waiting for Starlink to arrive in India, well, your wait is over. Now you can prebook Starlink internet in India for Rs 7000. SpaceX has finally convinced the government to allow them to provide internet services, and at the same time their satellites are also able to provide coverage in the country. We can also see that the service charges are similar to that of the US, and no additional amount has been added to it. But we should understand that Rs 7000 isn’t a small amount and the company can get a limited number of users from that.

How to prebook Starlink internet in India?

Before learning about how to prebook the satellite internet service in the country, it is important to know its details. Starlink is supposed to come to the country in 2022. And it is speculated that the service might not be available all over India but just in specific places. I also think that SpaceX will be providing the service on a first-come, first-serve basis. This is due to the limited availability of the Starlink kits in the first phase of the rollout. The amount that you pay to prebook the service is fully refundable if you change your mind due to some reason. To prebook, you can head over to their site and enter your address to prebook the device.

Should you prebook Starlink?

If you are an enthusiast like me, then you could probably be wondering about booking a Starlink connection. But there is a high chance that it is not for you. If you live in an urban area and have broadband available in your region, then it is probably not the right connection for you. Now there are two sides to this, first is the installation cost and secondly the monthly subscription. Jio, Airtel, or any other local broadband service provider in the country charges between Rs 2000- Rs 3000 for a broadband connection. At the same time, a 300 Mbps connection is going to cost between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 monthly.

So, now just think that Starlink costs almost 3 times more every month and around 15-20 times more for installation. I am certainly not saying that SpaceX is overcharging. The equipment required to communicate with the satellite is probably costly. At the same time, the internet, in general, might be expensive too. But considering that you live in a hilly region or a place where such cheap internet service is not available, then getting a Starlink internet service can be the right decision. Still one must be well-off to actually be able to afford the connection and it is most definitely not for everyone.

What are your thoughts on the Starlink connection coming to India? And will you prebook Starlink internet in India for Rs 7000? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like it and share it with your friends.

