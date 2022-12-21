Elon to step down as the CEO if he finds one foolish successor, reports 

Elon Musk revealed on Tuesday that he will leave his role as Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer when a foolish successor will be found.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk tweeted.

Since Twitter users overwhelmingly decided for Musk to leave his role as the social media platform’s Head in a poll that the billionaire conducted on Sunday night, this is the first time Musk has brought up leaving the post in normal conversation.

He has previously suggested that he will not continue to run the company over the long term. The second-richest person in the world told a jury in Delaware in November that he would reduce the amount of his time at Twitter and will likely find someone to take over the company’s management.

Wall Street has been calling on Musk to leave for weeks, and more lately Tesla shareholders have questioned if his obsession with the social media site is preventing him from properly managing the electric vehicle industry.

Musk’s only reaction on the poll up to his tweet on Tuesday was that it had been corrupted by imposter accounts. Moreover, he suggested that Twitter would “make that change” in regard to a tweet that indicated that only users who paid US$8 or US$11 (for iOS subscribers) for a Twitter Blue subscription should be eligible to participate in the polls.

After a number of measures were taken by Twitter’s new owner who is heavily criticized, a poll was released calling for Musk to step down. He suspended many critical journalists who had posted about the suspension after first banning an account that tracked the whereabouts of his private jet.

Musk issued a new policy prohibiting all links to other social networking sites, including Mastodon, Instagram, and Facebook after users showed their intent to go to other platforms.

The alteration actually took place during the Fifa World Cup final in Qatar, when Musk as well as Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, were spotted. By the end of the day, the policy had been removed, and Musk stated that moving ahead, all important policy changes will be put to a vote.

Moreover, the company is highly busy laying off employees from several units. More than 100 former workers have filed an arbitration against the CEO of the company.