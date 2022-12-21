More than 100 complaints have been filed against Twitter, former workers in rage

Microblogging platform Twitter has been accused by more than 100 former employees on the ground of various violations of law and rules by the new chief executive of the company, Elon Musk.

Since the takeover of the platform by Elon Musk, the workforce has been cut in half. The more shocking side of the company was revealed when a photo of Twitter employees was posted where there wasn’t a single woman present.

Elon has been targeted for cutting down the women workforce mainly, clearly indicating women discrimination on the platform and the failure of paying severance to the terminated employees.

According to a lawyer, Shannon Liss-Riordan, a total of 100 demands for arbitration has been filed against Twitter company. Similar kind of claims is already pending in the federal court of California.

To make the case stronger, several workers have signed the documents in arbitration and not court against Elon and his company. Bringing the case to arbitration will likely make the employees blocked from taking part in the class actions.

As Elon musk has been continuously laying off employees since he acquired Twitter under a $44 billion deal, a rough estimate of around 3,700 employees has been terminated in his measure of cutting costs to cover up expenses. Along with firing, many workers have even resigned on their own because of the rough working conditions.

Arbitration demands of the company:

The company filed under arbitration that accused the company of women discrimination, failure to pay severance that was promised, and termination of several workers with no prior notice. Moreover, workers who were on leave for medical and family issues were also terminated with no explanation or notice.

After talking with many laid-off employees, Shannon Liss-Riordan claimed that the workers may intend to file more of the legal claims than the above in arbitration. The lawyer is firmed to stay by the side of the workers.

“The conduct of Twitter since Musk took over is incredibly egregious, and we will pursue every avenue to protect workers and extract from Twitter the compensation that is due to them,” she said.

The pending suits against Twitter claimed that the company without prior notice of 60 days that is required by the law laid off employees and other staff members, not allowing disabled workers to work from home, and cutting down half of the women’s workforce.

At least three complaints have been filed with the labor board of the United States for terminating employees who criticized the company, attempted to organize a protest and other measures that are so far protected by labor law.