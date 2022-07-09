Employees at Twitter are exhausted and Musk might be the reason

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover soon became a myth as the delays in going through with the deal made people suspicious. Now, Musk has officially announced that he is backing out of the $44 billion deal stating “breach of agreement’ as the reason. The number of spam accounts on Twitter has been a bone of contention and now it has become a literal deal-breaker. Caught in between this turmoil are the employees at Twitter Inc. who want no more of the drama. However, they are pretty sure that the termination of the deal is only the tip of the iceberg. From what we know, a legal battle is inevitable, and the workers are definitely not looking forward to it. Read along to know more.

Twists And Turns

Back in April, when Musk announced the Twitter deal, people were surprised. And now he has once again proved his skill at surprising people by seeking to terminate the deal. The main reason for the termination according to Musk’s team is the spam accounts on Twitter for which the company was unable to give satisfactory data. This according to the team is a breach of the provisions of the merger agreement. However, Twitter is not ready to bow its head in defeat either. The Twitter chairman has already said that the company is braced to pursue the legal road if necessary to enforce the deal.

The ongoing conflict has been quite hard on the workers and they took to Twitter to express their distress and disappointment. Even before, the employees weren’t too enthusiastic about Musk taking over given his preference for cutting down headcount and costs. Although the termination of the deal means a 36 percent premium for the company shares, employees aren’t happy. Apparently, they are too tired to be excited about anything thanks to Musk.

The workers are quite anxious about how things are going to unfold in the future. If what is coming next is a season 2 of what has already unfolded, then the workers aren’t really looking forward to it. The anonymity surrounding the present situation isn’t helping either. A long legal battle isn’t good news at all as it might mean yet another weary road ahead and perhaps even a lowering of the purchase price. Nobody likes to be caught up in a haze and we cannot blame the workers at Twitter for being distressed by this cliffhanger.

