UP man, who worked as an airport cleaner in Australia, now a CEO worth $2 million

Uttar Pradesh man, Aamir Qutub, currently aged 33-year-old, moved to Australia a decade ago to pursue a degree in MBA. Though a rather challenging one, his journey proved to be a rather successful one. He was enrolled at Victoria’ Deakin University, looking for jobs while he was studying. According to a report from Daily Mail Australia, none of his 300 submitted job applications were accepted.

Following this massive wave of rejections, Qutub went on take up a cleaning job at Avalon Airport in Victoria. In an interview, he stated how moving to Australia was ‘very scary’ as everything seemed new to him, and how his English speaking skills ‘were not great.’ Additionally, he stated how it was difficult to ‘find jobs without experience,’ as every one of them needed experience which Qutub clearly did not possess.

The breakthrough moment for the millionaire came in his final university year when he bagged an internship with a technology company. In just a span of 15 days, he got a promotion to the role of operations manager.

“It was hard to find jobs without experience, every job required previous experience but I didn’t have any because I just moved here.”

Two years following his promotion, he got the position of interim general manager in the company. Soon after, he took up the responsibility permanently, aiding him to boost the revenue of the company. Subsequently, Qutub decided to initiate the development of something that would be his own.

Soon, he stumbled upon a businessman on a train which resulted in him giving an application which would aid enterprises to save money. This idea particular turned out to be the foundation of Enterprise Monkey. According to the report, Qutub started Enterprise Monkey with just $2,000 in his pocket in 2014.

This company mainly aids organisations save time and money through the optimisation and automation of ‘business processes’ through digital technology. This aspect was specified by the LinkedIn profile of Qutub. By helping companies in marketing and online branding, Enterprise Monkey aids them to increase their earning. For a while now, it has come forward as an upcoming organisation.

As of today, Qutub’s company has a staff of 100 in much as four countries, which includes India. Moreover, he saw his net worth grow to about $2 million, with him also receiving a range of awards and honours.