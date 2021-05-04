Epic Games Buys Artist Portfolio Site Artstation

Epic Games has taken over ArtStation, an online marketplace for digital artists, as it prepares for a battle with Apple over app store fees. Epic plans to lower sales prices to put more money in the pockets of creators, the company said. The art exhibitor company, founded in 2014, can also sell its works on the website for less than $10,000 a month, or a quarter of its monthly income.

The standard fee will be reduced from 30 percent to 12 percent, and for ArtStation Pro members, fees will be reduced to 20 percent for self-promoted sales and 10 percent of total sales.

Epic argues that Apple exercises anti-competitive control over companies that try to sell their products to iOS users without requiring the apps to be sold through Apple’s App Store, where the company charges a 30 percent commission on all sales.

Epic and its popular game Fortnite were booted from the App Store last year as the company tried to bypass Apple’s in-app payment system and bypass the fee. Epic said in court today that its fees were disproportionate and that by allowing it to control itself, Apple was charging higher fees to make more money. Apple argues that Epic would not be successful without the App Store and Epic’s fee would be reasonable to cover the cost of maintaining the store.

This could become a key issue in the battle between Apple and Epic over the future of the app store and its fees as the trial progresses.

Artstation today offers game, media, and entertainment professionals a place to present their work and find new jobs. The company has had a long-standing relationship with Epic Games since it was founded in 2009 as an independent development studio in San Francisco.

The four engines developed by Epic are Unreal Engine 2, which includes Unreal Engine 1, Unreal Engine 1.5 and 2.0, and UnrealEngine 3. The Unreal engine has the ability to adapt graphics, sound processing, and physics to the needs of game developers who do not want to reprogram their own engine from scratch. ArtStation also welcomes 2D and 3D developers from all vertical areas, including those who do not work with the Epic Engine, as well as game designers.

Epic also supports creators who sell unreal assets to other developers through the Unreal Asset Store, a marketplace for unreal engine assets and assets.

